Sasha Guhrke joins Chinowth & Cohen’s south Tulsa office. She was born in Keflavik, Iceland, and grew up in Clovis, New Mexico, where she attended Eastern New Mexico State University and studied marketing.

Before joining Chinowth and Cohen Realtors, Guhrke worked in property management. In this industry, she specialized in coordinating contracts, advertising, negotiating leases, forecasting necessary rental statistics and reaching financial objectives. Guhrke also worked in medical sales and in the merchant service industry, which strengthened her skills in managing cutting-edge electronic payment transactions. Additionally, Guhrke attended Spartan School of Aeronautics, where she received her private pilot license.

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors has added Kasey Mayfield to its Owasso office. Mayfield grew up in Porter and graduated from Porter High School. Later, she attended Tulsa Community College, as well as Broken Arrow Beauty College.

Prior to joining Chinowth and Cohen, Mayfield was self-employed as a licensed hair stylist for 25 years, and simultaneously, earned her real estate license in 2023. Mayfield focuses on residential properties in Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Muskogee and their surrounding areas. Her significant time in the cosmetology industry helped Mayfield develop her communication and customer service skills.