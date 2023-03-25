Abigail Olvera joins Chinowth & Cohen’s Owasso office. She was born in Oklahoma and graduated from Owasso High School. Olvera holds an associate’s degree in business administration from Tulsa Community College, where she learned the importance of close attention to detail, time management, problem solving and the communication skills and technological know-how to produce accelerated and concise business transactions.

Prior to attaining her real estate license, Olvera worked as a creative in the customer service industry. She will focus on residential properties in Owasso, Tulsa and the surrounding area. However, she is equally familiar with suburbs like Collinsville, Jenks and Broken Arrow. Additionally, she feels comfortable communicating in Spanish and welcomes working with a wide range of clientele.