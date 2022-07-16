Real estate agent moves and news for July 16

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Dayna Mabray to their South Tulsa office. Mabray grew up on a cattle ranch in Mounds. She graduated from Metro Christian Academy before receiving her associate degree in business from Tulsa Community College.

Mabray has worked as a financial advisor for six years and is currently the owner and broker of Insurance Design Specialist of Oklahoma. This career has taught her investment, asset protection, and tax knowledge.

A full-service agent, Mabray is familiar with residential, land, and farm and ranch listings in Tulsa and its surrounding communities.

“Having grown up on a ranch, I know land from not only an operational standpoint but also an investment one,” Mabray said

Heston Bush has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Edmond office. Bush was born and raised in Ada. After graduating from Latta High School, he attended East Central University, where he graduated with a degree in business administration with a marketing concentration.

During high school, Bush worked as a ranch hand and in landscaping before taking an administrative position with an Ada Real Estate firm. It was this experience that led him to the decision to enter the real estate field and in 2011 he obtained his license. He received his broker’s license in 2018.

A multi-million-dollar producer since 2018, Bush is a full-time agent and is familiar with residential, farm and ranch, and commercial listings in all Oklahoma City including the suburbs of Nichols Hills, Yukon, and Edmond, where he currently lives.

