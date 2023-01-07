Real estate agent moves and news for Jan. 7, 2023

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Emily Iliff to its Edmond office. Iliff was born and raised in northern Virginia, just outside of Washington, D.C.
A full-service agent, she is familiar with all of Oklahoma City and its surrounding communities, including Edmond, where she currently lives.
Before entering the real estate industry, Iliff worked for five years in multifamily property management. During her time working in property management, she was awarded Top Leaser of the second quarter in 2021 and a social media award for highest engagement in March 2021.
The customer service and communication skills that she learned from this experience transfer seamlessly to her real estate business today.
Tom Armstrong has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors' Bixby office. Originally from Tulsa, Armstrong graduated from Northeast High School in Lincoln, Nebraska.
I write for the Tulsa World because it's important to me to highlight the vibrant culture and community we have in Tulsa. I joined the team in October 2021 and write about music, local businesses, homes and gardens for the Scene section.
January mortgage rates forecastMortgage rates might rise modestly in January, reaching their 2023 peak before settling lower the rest of the year.If mortgage rates do rise in January, they will do so in response to two things:A stubbornly high inflation rate.Uncertainty about what the Federal Reserve will do at its next monetary policy meeting, which...
January mortgage rates forecastMortgage rates might rise modestly in January, reaching their 2023 peak before settling lower the rest of the year.If mortgage rates do rise in January, they will do so in response to two things:A stubbornly high inflation rate.Uncertainty about what the Federal Reserve will do at its next monetary policy meeting, which...