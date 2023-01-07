 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Real estate agent moves and news for Jan. 7, 2023

  • Updated
  • 0

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Emily Iliff to its Edmond office. Iliff was born and raised in northern Virginia, just outside of Washington, D.C.

A full-service agent, she is familiar with all of Oklahoma City and its surrounding communities, including Edmond, where she currently lives.

Before entering the real estate industry, Iliff worked for five years in multifamily property management. During her time working in property management, she was awarded Top Leaser of the second quarter in 2021 and a social media award for highest engagement in March 2021.

The customer service and communication skills that she learned from this experience transfer seamlessly to her real estate business today.

Tom Armstrong has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors' Bixby office. Originally from Tulsa, Armstrong graduated from Northeast High School in Lincoln, Nebraska.

People are also reading…

After graduating, Armstrong earned his electrical contractor's license from the city of Lincoln and state of Nebraska.

His previous career spans 25 years in commercial and residential electrical and mechanical engineering.

A full-service agent, Armstrong is familiar with residential and commercial listings in Tulsa, Bixby, Claremore, Glenpool, Haskell, Jenks, Langley, Limestone, Okmulgee and Vinita.

He also holds his non-expiring Universal EPA Refrigerant License. 

Featured video:

This episode takes you behind the scenes of restaurant reviews. How are dishes chosen for photos and review? Does James announce himself as a critic? Are there bad experiences?

grace.wood@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff writer

I write for the Tulsa World because it's important to me to highlight the vibrant culture and community we have in Tulsa. I joined the team in October 2021 and write about music, local businesses, homes and gardens for the Scene section.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mortgage Rates Have Room to Rise in January, Prior to Fed Meeting

Mortgage Rates Have Room to Rise in January, Prior to Fed Meeting

January mortgage rates forecastMortgage rates might rise modestly in January, reaching their 2023 peak before settling lower the rest of the year.If mortgage rates do rise in January, they will do so in response to two things:A stubbornly high inflation rate.Uncertainty about what the Federal Reserve will do at its next monetary policy meeting, which...

Mortgage Rates Have Room to Rise in January, Prior to Fed Meeting

Mortgage Rates Have Room to Rise in January, Prior to Fed Meeting

January mortgage rates forecastMortgage rates might rise modestly in January, reaching their 2023 peak before settling lower the rest of the year.If mortgage rates do rise in January, they will do so in response to two things:A stubbornly high inflation rate.Uncertainty about what the Federal Reserve will do at its next monetary policy meeting, which...

Watch Now: Related Video

Social media use linked to brain changes in teens

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert