Real estate agent moves and news for Jan. 7, 2023

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Emily Iliff to its Edmond office. Iliff was born and raised in northern Virginia, just outside of Washington, D.C.

A full-service agent, she is familiar with all of Oklahoma City and its surrounding communities, including Edmond, where she currently lives.

Before entering the real estate industry, Iliff worked for five years in multifamily property management. During her time working in property management, she was awarded Top Leaser of the second quarter in 2021 and a social media award for highest engagement in March 2021.

The customer service and communication skills that she learned from this experience transfer seamlessly to her real estate business today.

Tom Armstrong has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors' Bixby office. Originally from Tulsa, Armstrong graduated from Northeast High School in Lincoln, Nebraska.

After graduating, Armstrong earned his electrical contractor's license from the city of Lincoln and state of Nebraska.

His previous career spans 25 years in commercial and residential electrical and mechanical engineering.

A full-service agent, Armstrong is familiar with residential and commercial listings in Tulsa, Bixby, Claremore, Glenpool, Haskell, Jenks, Langley, Limestone, Okmulgee and Vinita.

He also holds his non-expiring Universal EPA Refrigerant License.

