Real estate agent moves and news for Jan. 14, 2023

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Chris Cawood to their Broken Arrow office. Cawood grew up in Lavaca, Arkansas. After graduating from Lavaca High School, he attended the University of Arkansas where he received his bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering.
Cawood previously worked as a welder, fabricator and draftsman before entering the engineering field, which he worked in for a decade. He learned important analytical and problem-solving skills from these work experiences that he brings to his client-focused real estate business today.
Cawood is a member of the Home Builders Association and Big Brothers Big Sisters Association of Oklahoma.
