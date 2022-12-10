Real estate agent moves and news for Dec. 10, 2022

Ashlie Vickrey has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Broken Arrow office. Vickrey was born in Claremore, and even though she spent several years growing up in Los Angeles and Dallas, she always considered Oklahoma her home.

After working as an emergency and pediatric nurse for five years, Vickrey made the decision to enter the real estate field. A full-service agent, she is familiar with residential listings in Tulsa and its surrounding communities including Salina, where she currently lives.

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Luke McIntosh to its south Tulsa office. McIntosh grew up in Omaha, Nebraska, where he graduated from high school before receiving his bachelor’s of arts in political science and marketing from Washington University in St. Louis.

Before making the decision to enter the real estate field in 2020, McIntosh enjoyed a successful career in the energy industry for over two decades, working as a business owner, general manager, partner and CFO. He brings his expertise in communication, customer service, finance, acquisition and contract administration to his real estate clients today.

A full-service agent on the Tiffany Johnson Homes Team, McIntosh is familiar with residential listings in all of Tulsa and its surrounding communities.

Featured video: