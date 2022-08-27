Real estate agent moves and news for Aug. 27, 2022

Chinowth & Cohen welcomes Natalee Esposito to its Bixby office. Esposito was born and raised in the village of Ohio, Illinois. After graduating from Ohio High School, she attended Midwest College of Cosmetology, where she received her cosmetology license. She has enjoyed a successful career as a cosmetologist and makeup artist for nearly two decades. This experience helped her develop excellent communication and customer service skills, which she provides to her real estate clients today.

Esposito will join her husband, who is also a Chinowth & Cohen agent. She is a full-service agent who is familiar with residential listings in all of Tulsa and its surrounding communities, including Jenks, where she currently lives.

Carmen Eagles has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Sand Springs office. Born in Lima, Peru, Eagles graduated from El Providence High School before attending San Ignacio De Loyola College, where she received her degree in business and marketing.

Eagles decided to enter the real estate field after a 20-year career in the insurance industry, where she owned her own agency and received multiple awards. The experience of owning her own business helped Eagles develop her sales, marketing, customer service and communication skills, which are all necessary in her real estate career.

A full-service agent, Eagles is familiar with residential and commercial listings in Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Owasso and Sand Springs, where she lives.

Featured video: