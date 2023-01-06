 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Ornate estate: Forest Hills home has been completely remodeled

  • Updated
  • 0

This week's Showcase Home is a luxurious three-bedroom home with plenty of space for indoor and outdoor entertaining. Photos courtesy of VAST Media.

Found in the beautiful Forest Hills neighborhood of midtown Tulsa is this week’s Showcase Home, 2810 S. Victor Ave.

This sprawling European-style estate has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, four living areas and a three-car stacked garage. Spanning 4,247 square feet across 0.66 acres, this special home is now on the market for $1,749,000.

Though the home was built nearly 100 years ago in 1930, it has been meticulously updated and remodeled over the years, making this historic property perfectly suited for modern living.

Throughout the home’s exterior, you’ll find professional landscaping that adds to the beauty of the property.

Aerial View

This European-style estate sits on a 0.66-acre lot.

One of the most special things about the home is its amazing location, said listing agent Peter Walter of Walter & Associates. Built in the heart of midtown, this property lies in close proximity to both Utica Square and the Philbrook Museum.

People are also reading…

“Something really special about this home is its location in Forest Hills, one of my favorite neighborhoods,” Walter said. “It’s a wonderful location right across from a small park.”

Inside the home, you’ll find several spaces for gathering and entertaining. The spacious kitchen, featuring a large center island, overlooks the home’s den. This area of the home offers a beautiful view of the backyard.

Outdoor Living Area

This outdoor cabana has a fireplace, kitchen and bathroom.

On the first floor, the large master suite has its own fireplace, as well as a master closet with a washer and dryer. Downstairs, the finished basement contains a wine cellar and club room.

The home’s luxurious backyard features a pool surrounded by beautiful landscaping, as well as a covered outdoor cabana complete with a kitchen, fireplace and bathroom, making it ideal for entertaining year-round.

For more information about this home or to schedule a tour, contact Peter Walter, Walter & Associates, 918-688-1260.

Pool

Professional landscaping complements the pool and cabana.
Master Bedroom

This soothing master bedroom features large windows, built-in shelves and a fireplace.
Den

This large den offers a full view of the backyard.
Kitchen

A large island serves as the centerpiece of the kitchen.

grace.wood@tulsaworld.com

2810 S. Victor Ave.

PRICE: $1,749,000

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHS: 4.5+

GARAGE: 3

YEAR BUILT: 1930

LOT SIZE: 0.66 acre

SQ. FOOTAGE: 4,247 sq. ft. 

EXTERIOR: Partial brick

SCHOOLS: Tulsa

COMMUNITY: Forest Hills

OFFERED BY: Peter Walter, Walter & Associates, 918-688-1260

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff writer

I write for the Tulsa World because it's important to me to highlight the vibrant culture and community we have in Tulsa. I joined the team in October 2021 and write about music, local businesses, homes and gardens for the Scene section.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Social media use linked to brain changes in teens

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert