Ornate estate: Forest Hills home has been completely remodeled

Found in the beautiful Forest Hills neighborhood of midtown Tulsa is this week’s Showcase Home, 2810 S. Victor Ave.

This sprawling European-style estate has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, four living areas and a three-car stacked garage. Spanning 4,247 square feet across 0.66 acres, this special home is now on the market for $1,749,000.

Though the home was built nearly 100 years ago in 1930, it has been meticulously updated and remodeled over the years, making this historic property perfectly suited for modern living.

Throughout the home’s exterior, you’ll find professional landscaping that adds to the beauty of the property.

One of the most special things about the home is its amazing location, said listing agent Peter Walter of Walter & Associates. Built in the heart of midtown, this property lies in close proximity to both Utica Square and the Philbrook Museum.

“Something really special about this home is its location in Forest Hills, one of my favorite neighborhoods,” Walter said. “It’s a wonderful location right across from a small park.”

Inside the home, you’ll find several spaces for gathering and entertaining. The spacious kitchen, featuring a large center island, overlooks the home’s den. This area of the home offers a beautiful view of the backyard.

On the first floor, the large master suite has its own fireplace, as well as a master closet with a washer and dryer. Downstairs, the finished basement contains a wine cellar and club room.

The home’s luxurious backyard features a pool surrounded by beautiful landscaping, as well as a covered outdoor cabana complete with a kitchen, fireplace and bathroom, making it ideal for entertaining year-round.

For more information about this home or to schedule a tour, contact Peter Walter, Walter & Associates, 918-688-1260.