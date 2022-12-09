 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

New construction: 2022-built estate is an entertainer's dream

  • Updated
  • 0

This week’s Showcase Home is a truly one-of-a-kind estate. Photos courtesy of Devin Woolery, Flow Real Estate Photography

This week’s Showcase Home is truly a one-of-a-kind estate. Located in The Reserve at Forest Hills, a very private neighborhood, 10815 S. Sheridan Road is ready for its first owner.

Located on a spacious lot that spans just over one acre, this 5,500-square-foot home has five bedrooms and five full and one-half baths. Behind the home, a pond feeds into a creek that’s surrounded by trees, providing a beautiful backdrop for the estate.

“It’s a beautiful home … (It’s) definitely one to be proud of and definitely one to come take a look at,” said Brad Borem, an agent for Chinowth & Cohen Realtors. “It’s a unique home that I think people are going to go crazy for because it hasn’t been done before in south Tulsa.”

Downstairs, the home has two bedrooms as well as several living spaces and a theater room. The modern kitchen has state-of-the-art appliances, including double ovens, a 64-inch refrigerator, two dishwashers and another refrigerator in the wet bar. It also boasts custom countertops.

People are also reading…

“It’s got every amenity you can think of for a large family, entertaining friends, or whatever you need,” Borem said.

The master suite has a spa-like bathroom as well as its own private sitting area with a large window.

Upstairs, you’ll find three bedrooms, each with its own bathroom, as well as a spacious game room.

This new build has high-end wood floors, spray foam insulation and LED light fixtures throughout.

“As far as the construction, no expense was spared,” Borem said.

For more information about this home or to schedule a tour, contact Brad Borem, Chinowth & Cohen Realtors, 918-605-6086.

grace.wood@tulsaworld.com

grace.wood@tulsaworld.com

10815 S. Sheridan Rd.

PRICE: $1,600,000

BEDROOMS: 5

BATHS: 5.5

GARAGE: 3

YEAR BUILT: 2022

LOT SIZE: 1.09 acre

SQ. FOOTAGE: 5,500 sq. ft. 

EXTERIOR: Wood frame 

SCHOOLS: Jenks

COMMUNITY: The Reserve at Forest Trails

OFFERED BY: Brad Borem, Chinowth & Cohen Realtors, 918-605-6086

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff writer

I write for the Tulsa World because it's important to me to highlight the vibrant culture and community we have in Tulsa. I joined the team in October 2021 and write about music, local businesses, homes and gardens for the Scene section.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Gen Z are turning their time online into a side hustle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert