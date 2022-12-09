New construction: 2022-built estate is an entertainer's dream

This week’s Showcase Home is truly a one-of-a-kind estate. Located in The Reserve at Forest Hills, a very private neighborhood, 10815 S. Sheridan Road is ready for its first owner.

Located on a spacious lot that spans just over one acre, this 5,500-square-foot home has five bedrooms and five full and one-half baths. Behind the home, a pond feeds into a creek that’s surrounded by trees, providing a beautiful backdrop for the estate.

“It’s a beautiful home … (It’s) definitely one to be proud of and definitely one to come take a look at,” said Brad Borem, an agent for Chinowth & Cohen Realtors. “It’s a unique home that I think people are going to go crazy for because it hasn’t been done before in south Tulsa.”

Downstairs, the home has two bedrooms as well as several living spaces and a theater room. The modern kitchen has state-of-the-art appliances, including double ovens, a 64-inch refrigerator, two dishwashers and another refrigerator in the wet bar. It also boasts custom countertops.

“It’s got every amenity you can think of for a large family, entertaining friends, or whatever you need,” Borem said.

The master suite has a spa-like bathroom as well as its own private sitting area with a large window.

Upstairs, you’ll find three bedrooms, each with its own bathroom, as well as a spacious game room.

This new build has high-end wood floors, spray foam insulation and LED light fixtures throughout.

“As far as the construction, no expense was spared,” Borem said.

For more information about this home or to schedule a tour, contact Brad Borem, Chinowth & Cohen Realtors, 918-605-6086.