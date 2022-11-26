Like new: Contemporary home has been meticulously remodeled

Nestled in the highly desirable Forest Hills neighborhood of midtown Tulsa is where you’ll find this week’s Showcase Home, 3006 S. Yorktown Ave.

This beautiful home features five bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, a two-car garage and a backyard pool. It spans nearly 6,000 square feet across one level and is located on half an acre.

Though this home was built in 1970, it essentially feels like a new home. Last year, the owners completed an astounding renovation, adding two bedrooms, a bathroom and a gym, implementing new finishes, tile and flooring, remodeling the pool, redoing the exterior landscaping and more.

“We’re offering a house that’s essentially brand new and maintenance-free in a beautiful, established neighborhood,” said owner Brad Jobe. “We really wanted to do this renovation right.”

What’s more, this home boasts a prime midtown location and is just a short drive from Utica Square, Philbrook and Brookside.

While Jobe said he’ll miss the home he’s leaving behind, he’s excited for the next owners to take advantage of all it has to offer. Due to its size and layout, this home, he said, is ideal for someone who loves to host.

“I can’t imagine a better house for someone who likes to entertain,” Jobe said. “Because it’s one level and there are so many entry and exit points off the back of the house and into the backyard, it’s great interior-exterior living.”

Jobe’s favorite part of the home is that it’s not what people expect to see when they look at it from the outside.

“It’s full of surprises,” Jobe said. “People are surprised by the size, the scale, the finishes and details. There are many ‘wow’ moments.”

For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Blake Loveless, Walter & Associates, 918-645-4662.

Featured video: