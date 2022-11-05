 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Historic home: Sunset Terrace estate maintains its classic charm

Located in the highly-desirable Sunset Terrace subdivision. Photos Courtesy, Sammy Epperson, SJE Photography

Located in the highly desirable Sunset Terrace subdivision of Maple Ridge is this week’s Showcase Home, 253 Hazel Blvd.

Nearly a century old, this home has been well taken care of and updated throughout the years, while still maintaining the classic charm of the 1920s, when it was constructed.

The home spans nearly half an acre and is 3,936 square feet on the first and second floors, with an additional 1,383 square feet in the basement. The home is listed for $1,650,000.

This home contains four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, three living spaces and a sunroom.

All over the home’s first and second levels, you’ll notice an immense amount of windows that provide plenty of natural light. A great example of this is the sunroom, which can serve as an office or homework area and as the perfect area for houseplants.

The updated kitchen has plenty of countertop space and cabinet storage, as well as an island and a breakfast nook.

Many of the bedrooms have built-in shelving along with new tilework in their bathrooms.

Outside, you’ll find a large pool that offers an amazing view of the back of the home. Adjacent to the pool is a cabana that comes with a gas grill, fireplace, entertainment center and its own full bathroom, making it the perfect place to gather with friends and family.

One of the most special things about this home is its location. The home is within walking distance from the Midland Valley Trail and the Gathering Place as well as the Philbrook Museum. Close by are Brookside, Cherry Street and downtown Tulsa.

For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Andrew Gordon, Chinowth & Cohen Realtors, 918-230-0864.

grace.wood@tulsaworld.com

232 Hazel Blvd.

PRICE: $$1,650,000

BEDROOMS: 4

BATHS: 4.5

GARAGE: 2

YEAR BUILT: 1926

LOT SIZE: 0.56 acre

SQ. FOOTAGE: 5,319 sq ft. 

EXTERIOR: Wood frame

SCHOOLS: Tulsa

COMMUNITY: Sunset Terrace

OFFERED BY: Andrew Gordon, Chinowth & Cohen Realtors, 918-230-0864

