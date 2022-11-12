 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Family-friendly: Spacious Forest Ridge home perfect for flexible living

In the highly desirable midtown neighborhood of Forest Ridge is this week’s Showcase Home, 3849 S. Rockford Ave.

Built in 2019 by Andy Zanovich of Greenwave Construction and architect Ryan Strode, this beautiful home features five bedrooms, four-and-a-half bedrooms and a two-car garage. It spans just over 4,000 square feet on a 0.29-acre lot surrounded by mature trees and new landscaping. This home is now on the market for $995,000.

This walkable neighborhood is in close proximity to schools such as Eliot Elementary as well as Brookside and the Gathering Place, making it an ideal location for a family.

This home has been recently updated with new hardwood floors on the second level, an outdoor kitchen with a refrigerator and over $40,000 in new audio and visual technology from Control4 throughout the home.

Downstairs, you’ll find a flexible work-from-home or living space, the master suite with generous closet space, an open-concept kitchen and dining area, and a large living area with a gas log fireplace. From the great room, you can access the outdoor living area and backyard via large sliding glass doors. This area boasts a built-in grill, warming drawers, a refrigerator, an outdoor TV and a wood-burning firepit.

Upstairs, this home features an easily accessible utility closet for all audio and visual equipment, a bedroom with a private bathroom, and two more bedrooms that share a large hall bath with double sinks. There’s also a large game room, full of windows, located over the garage.

This home offers plenty of storage, with walk-in closets, built-in shelving and even storage under the stairs. Large, treated windows are a feature of nearly every room, filling the home with bright natural light.

For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Joanna Blackstock, Keller Williams Advantage, 918-260-2838.

grace.wood@tulsaworld.com

3849 S. Rockford Ave.

PRICE: $995,000

BEDROOMS: 5

BATHS: 4.5

GARAGE: 2

YEAR BUILT: 2019

LOT SIZE: 0.29 acre 

SQ. FOOTAGE: 4,177 sq. ft. 

EXTERIOR: Hardie plank, partial brick

SCHOOLS: Tulsa

COMMUNITY: Forest Ridge

OFFERED BY: Joanna Blackstock, Keller Williams Advantage, 918-260-2838

