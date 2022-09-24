Custom build: Five-bedroom Oakview Estates home is unlike any other in midtown

Overlooking the Richard Lloyd Jones House is another beautiful home: 3645 S. Atlanta Place, this week’s Showcase Home.
Located in the Oakview Estates neighborhood, this large home has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms and a four-car garage. The home spans over 6,000 square feet on a half-acre lot.
“Because it has five bedrooms, (this home) is absolutely set up for a family,” said Shannon Nunneley of Fox + Associates Realty, the listing agent for this home.
Built in 1991 by Rick Braselton and Mike Dankbar, this home has been updated and well-preserved by its one owner throughout the years.
It includes many new features, as exemplified by the kitchen, which features new appliances, a wine rack, double ovens, new quartz countertops and tile backsplash.
The home’s first level has custom walnut floors and marble floors in the bathrooms, providing the home with a luxurious, upscale feel. The primary bedroom features a wood-burning fireplace, a recently remodeled marble bath and an attached study.
The outside of this home is just as special as the inside. On the front side of the home, there is a large, wraparound porch with plenty of seating, ideal for morning coffee or a glass of wine at sunset.
In the backyard, the gunite pool is surrounded by plenty of areas to sit and enjoy the sunshine, including a covered gazebo with a fireplace for relaxing in the shade.
Other amenities include an exercise room above the garage, as well as a separate shop area for the craftsman in your family.
“It’s a pretty remarkable property,” Nunneley said.
For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Nunneley at 918-899-4747.