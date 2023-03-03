This week’s Showcase Home, 3114 E. 27th St., is a newer home in the Sheila Terrace neighborhood of midtown.

This 4,437-square-foot house features three bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms and is situated on a 0.25-acre lot.

The modern home feels very bright and boasts lots of natural light and designer touches, said listing agent Tiffany Johnson of Chinowth & Cohen Realtors.

“It’s a very chic and contemporary midtown home with a lot of cool features that we don’t see all the time in Tulsa,” Johnson said.

On the first floor, you’ll find a spacious living room and dining room, the kitchen and master suite. The kitchen features a large island with plenty of custom cabinetry for storage, as well as tall coffered ceilings.

The master suite has an attached living area that can serve as a private office or separate living area slightly detached from the main house. This suite also has very high ceilings, as well as a spa-like bathroom and spacious closet.

The layout of the first floor makes this home ideal for indoor-outdoor entertaining, Johnson said.

“The wrought-iron dining room doors that lead out to the courtyard are a really nice touch,” Johnson said. “You can entertain in the dining room and also have a table outside in the courtyard, and open up those doors on nice Oklahoma nights.”

The advantage of living in a newer home such as this one are many, Johnson said.

“You’re getting an updated home that’s also much more energy-efficient,” Johnson said. “This home has spray foam insulation, so your utility bills are typically going to be much less than they would be in older homes.”

This listing will have open houses from 2 to 4 p.m. March 4 and 5.

For more information about this home, contact Tiffany Johnson, Chinowth & Cohen Realtors, 918-671-4263.