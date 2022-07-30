 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
07/30 WOH Moves + News

  • 0

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Sharon Russell to their Bixby office. Russell was born and raised in Tulsa and graduated from Will Rogers High School. She attended Central State University where she received her bachelor of science degree in interior design. Having lived and worked in northeastern Oklahoma most of her life, she is very familiar with Tulsa and its surrounding communities, including Broken Arrow where she currently lives.

A full-service real estate agent since February 2019, Russell has worked for over three decades as an interior designer in residential and commercial interiors. She brings her design expertise and knowledge of homes to her residential and new construction real estate clients today.

Russell is a member of Greater Tulsa Association of Realtors, National Association of Realtors, and has participated in the Oklahoma Home Builders Association Street of Dreams Homes fundraisers benefitting the Make a Wish Foundation.

Sharon Russell

grace.wood@tulsaworld.com

