Chinowth and Cohen welcomes Lindsey Kuhl to its Bixby office. Kuhl was born and raised in Tulsa and graduated from Victory Christian High School. She currently lives in south Tulsa with her family and will focus on the Tulsa, Bixby, Jenks and midtown areas as a residential agent.

Kuhl graduated from Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee with a bachelor’s degree in music business and entertainment and received her real estate license in 2023. Prior to becoming a real estate agent in Oklahoma, Kuhl was a freelance producer in Los Angeles.

She also owns her own business as a builder and home designer in Tulsa, Kuhl Haus LLC, where new construction and remodeling are the primary services.