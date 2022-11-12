Real estate agent moves and news for Nov. 12, 2022

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Derek Hensley to its Edmond office. Hensley grew up in Ukiah, California, where he graduated from Windsor High School. He is a graduate of Lineman School and Class A Driving School, where he earned his crane operator certification. He also served in the U.S. Marine Corps for four years until he was honorably discharged.

A full-service agent, Hensley is familiar with residential, farm and land listings in Bethany, Edmond, Guthrie, Norman, Moore and Oklahoma City, where he lives.

Julie Nguyen has joined the Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Bixby office. Nguyen was born in Tulsa and went to Union High School. She obtained her real estate license in 2004, serving buyers and sellers in Tulsa and its surrounding communities. In 2005, she relocated to Las Vegas, where she lived for the next 16 years.

Nguyen worked as a general agent to her husband, Scotty Nguyen, a five-time World Series of Poker champion. In this position, she specialized in contract negotiation, appearance management, endorsements, commercials, events, sponsorships and product development. These skills transfer seamlessly to her real estate business today, along with experience in photography, videography and staging.

A full-service agent, Nguyen is familiar with residential listings in the greater Tulsa area.

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Lauri Mayberry to its Bixby office. A native Oklahoman, Mayberry grew up in Bixby, where she graduated from high school. She attended Oklahoma State University, where she studied business and psychology.

Before joining the real estate field, Mayberry held various positions such as sales associate and then area manager for Dillard’s, florist, manufacturing specialist and general office support. She has worked for the past 17 years in children’s ministry and as a ministry director for the last seven years. She brings excellent customer service and communication skills, plus staging knowledge to her real estate clients today.

A full-service agent, Mayberry is familiar with residential listings in Tulsa, Bixby, Haskell, Sand Springs and Jenks, where she currently lives.

Tuesdye Fletcher has joined the Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ south Tulsa office. Fletcher was born in Oklahoma City and grew up in Yukon, where she graduated from high school. A full-service agent, she is familiar with residential listings in Tulsa and Broken Arrow, where she currently lives.

Fletcher worked in customer service as an air charter coordinator and administrative assistant before she started working for a real estate firm in 2007. There, she worked as an office administrator and transaction coordinator, an experience that led her to obtain her real estate license in 2009 and her broker’s license in 2011.