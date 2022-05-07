Real estate agent moves and news for May 7, 2022

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Kelvin Ellis to its mdtown Tulsa office. Originally from Chicago, Ellis grew up in Tulsa, where he graduated from Edison High School. A full-service agent, he is familiar with residential listings in the greater Tulsa area.

Before entering the real estate field, Ellis held customer service positions for nearly a decade. He currently works as a construction planner for Cox Communications. He brings excellent communication and customer service skills to his real estate clients today.

Samary Simpson has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Broken Arrow office. Born in Nicaragua, Simpson relocated with her family to Orlando, where she graduated from Osceola High School. She received her associate of arts and sciences degree with honors from Valencia College. She currently attends OSU and is working on completing her bachelor’s of science degree in political science with a double minor in law and legal studies, campaigns and lobbying.

A full-service agent, Simpson is familiar with the Tulsa metro area and surrounding communities. Bilingual in Spanish and English, she brings her real estate clients exceptional organizational, time-management, excellent communication, and customer service skills.

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Lorenzo Adame to its Owasso office. Adame was born in Tulsa and grew up in Oologah for most of his youth, graduating high school in Bixby. A full-service agent, Adame is familiar with residential listings in the greater Tulsa area and all of its surrounding towns and counties.

Previously, Adame worked in the remodeling and new construction industry for 26 years, working his way up to construction manager. In 2008, he went to work in the automotive sales industry, working his way through the business until he became the finance director of a local dealership, where he continues to work today. He brings valuable skills and knowledge gained from these experiences to his real estate business.

Morgan McCombs has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Owasso office. McCombs was born in Tulsa and grew up in Depew, where she graduated from Depew High School before attending Northeastern A&M, earning her associate’s degree in psychology. She currently lives in Owasso.

McCombs has worked in the real estate industry since 2014, when she began working first as a Coldwell Banker administrative assistant for three years, then as a Keller Williams executive assistant for one year. These experiences informed her decision to get her real estate license in 2018 and take on the position of director of operations for a large Keller Williams team for the next four years. She is familiar with residential and commercial, REOs, foreclosures, short sales and property management listings in and around Tulsa.

