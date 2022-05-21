Real estate agent moves and news for May 21, 2022

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Taylor Kerby to its south Tulsa office. Kerby was born in Tulsa and grew up in Bixby. She moved with her family to Midwest City, where she graduated from high school. A full-service agent, she is familiar with residential listings in Bixby, Broken Arrow, Owasso and Tulsa, where she currently lives.

Before making the decision to enter the real estate field, Kerby worked in various positions. She worked as an administrative assistant for an appraiser, was owner of an equipment brokering company, a bookkeeper, sales associate and a manager of a real estate investing company. Her previous broad experience base in real estate-related industries transfers seamlessly to her clients today. “My knowledge of home evaluation and market trends is extremely beneficial, as is my extensive sales background,” Kerby said.

In addition to her work as a real estate agent, Kerby is a member of the National Notary Association.

Rod Lessard has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Bixby office. Lessard has worked as a full-service agent since 2007, in both New Hampshire and Florida before relocating to Bixby. He is licensed in Florida and Oklahoma.

Lessard is familiar with residential and commercial listings in Tulsa and its surrounding communities. He brings his clients knowledge from his experience as a home improvement contractor and guides them through their real estate transaction with constant contact and communication. He attributes his many years of success to his professionalism, reliability and dedication to achieving their goals.

Lessard is a Certified Distressed Property Expert, an Accredited Buyer’s Representative and is a member of the Disabled American Veterans and the American Legion.

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Jimmy Bray to its Bixby office. Originally from Illinois, Bray moved to Tulsa with his family. After graduating from Union High School, he attended Oklahoma State University where he received his bachelor’s of science in business administration.

Bray made the decision to enter the real estate field after a career of nearly three decades working for an oil and gas consulting firm. During that time, he worked in a variety of roles including inventory accountant, distribution center supervisor, facilities coordinator, IT purchasing manager, corp. asset manager, and client service manager. In these positions, he developed excellent customer service, negotiation and problem-solving skills, which he brings to his real estate clients today.

A full-time, full-service agent, Bray is familiar with residential listings in Tulsa, Bixby, Broken Arrow, Grove and Jay.

