Chinowth and Cohen Realtors has added Zachary Graham to its midtown office. Graham was raised in the Tulsa area and graduated from Bixby High School.

He currently attends Tulsa Community College, where he is studying business administration. Once his associate degree is complete, he plans on earning a degree in business management at Northeastern State University.

Before getting his real estate license, Graham worked in the restaurant and service industries in the Tulsa area. As a real estate agent, he will focus on residential properties, with the goal of expanding into commercial and agricultural real estate, as well. Along with his real estate work, Graham is also working toward video production certifications.