Real estate agent moves and news for June 25, 2022

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Matt Vinson to its Broken Arrow office. Vinson was born in Tulsa and relocated to Stillwater at an early age, where he graduated from Stillwater High School. After a two-decade career of active duty in the Navy, he spent three years working for General Dynamics, traveling the world and training sailors on all aspects of the Ships Self Defense System. In addition, he completed Advanced Electronic Computer Field training, primarily working on missile defense systems, and worked for three years as a Navy recruiter in Tulsa.

A full-service agent, Vinson is familiar with residential real estate listings in Tulsa, Bixby, Sand Springs and Broken Arrow, where he currently lives. He brings excellent customer service and selling skills to his buyers and sellers today.

Michele Mackey has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Muskogee office. Mackey was born and raised in Braggs. She received her associate of science degree in general education from Connors State College, and her bachelor’s degree in mild/moderate special education from Northeastern State University.

Previously, Mackey worked in the banking industry in various positions including teller, proofing specialist and teller coach for all Bank of America branches. She has worked for the past 22 years as a special education teacher. She brings this ability to connect with others along with customer service expertise and communication skills to her clients today.

A full-service agent, Mackey is familiar with residential listings in Tulsa and all of its surrounding communities.

Featured video:

Make your house a home For the holidays: Get inspiring home and gift ideas – sign up now! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.