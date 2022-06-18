Real estate agent moves and news for June 18, 2022

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Nate Trotter to its midtown Tulsa office. Trotter was born and raised in Bartlesville, where he graduated from high school. After studying marketing and entrepreneurship at Oklahoma State University, he began buying and managing his own rental properties. This experience taught him about leases, creative finance, property management, problem solving and time management techniques, all of which he brings to his buyers and sellers today.

A full-time, full-service agent, Trotter is familiar with residential, investment and commercial listings in Tulsa, Bartlesville, Stillwater and the Grand Lake area.

Heather Agnew has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Broken Arrow office. Originally from Virginia, Agnew grew up in Broken Arrow and graduated from Union High School. A full-time agent, she is familiar with residential listings in Tulsa and its surrounding communities.

Before entering the real estate field, Agnew worked as a branch manager in the banking and loan industry for 10 years. For the past six years, she owned and operated Agnew Lawn & Services LLC. From these experiences she brings mortgage loan knowledge, sales experience, customer service expertise and communication skills to her buyers and sellers today.

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Desiree Gillespie to its south Tulsa office. Gillespie has lived in Tulsa her entire life. After graduating from East Central High School, she attended Shaw Academy, where she received her certificate in social media.

A full-time, full-service agent, Gillespie is familiar with residential listings in Tulsa, Bixby, Broken Arrow, Catoosa, Jenks and Owasso. Before making the decision to enter the real estate field, Gillespie’s career included management positions in the corporate sector, event planning, and owning and operating her own sales distribution business. From these experiences Gillespie brings excellent customer service, communication and sales skills to her real estate clients today.

