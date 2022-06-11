Real estate agent moves and news for June 11, 2022

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Julie Gibbs to its Bixby office. Gibbs is a native Oklahoman and has lived in Tulsa her entire life. A full-time, full-service agent, she is familiar with residential listings in Tulsa, Bixby, Broken Arrow, and Owasso.

Previously, Gibbs owned and operated a repossession franchise for eight years. She also worked for three-and-a-half years as a payoff specialist for a mortgage clearing company, an experience that led her to the decision to enter the real estate field.

Cierra Richardson has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Coweta office. Richardson was born and raised in Porter, where she graduated from high school. A full-service agent, she is familiar with residential listings in Tulsa and its surrounding communities, including Sand Springs, where she currently lives.

Richardson excels at communication, marketing and problem-solving and she brings these skills to her real estate clients today. She loves meeting new people and getting to know everyone’s unique story.

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors also welcomes Kandis Thompson to its Bixby office. Thompson was born in Tulsa, but being part of a military family, she grew up traveling all over the world. After graduating from Booker T. Washington High School, she received her associate’s degree in liberal arts from Tulsa Community College.

A full-service agent, Thompson is familiar with residential, commercial and land listings in Tulsa, Bixby, Jenks and Sand Springs. Before joining the real estate field, Thompson worked as a preschool teacher for four years, before transitioning into the business world, where she spent three years as an office inventory manager. She brings the valuable skills of communication, networking, negotiation and relationship-building to her real estate clients.

