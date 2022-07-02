Real estate agent moves and news for July 2, 2022

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Anne Ridens to its Edmond office. Originally from Texarkana, Texas, Ridens graduated high school at Edwards Air Force Base in California. She received her bachelor of arts in organizational leadership from Chapman University in Orange, California.

A full-service agent since 2003, Ridens is familiar with residential listings in all areas of Edmond, where she relocated after living in the San Francisco Bay Area for nearly 30 years.

Previously, Ridens worked as a real estate listing and transaction coordinator, agent services manager, substitute teacher for Edmond Public Schools and elementary school attendance secretary. She brings the valuable skills of exceptional communication, excellent customer service and knowledge of how to navigate tough situations with kindness and care to her real estate clients.

Raymond Ridens has also joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Edmond office. Ridens was born in northern California and graduated from Napa High School but spent much of his childhood in the Oklahoma panhandle. He currently lives in Edmond. A full-service agent, he is familiar with residential listings in the OKC Metro and surrounding areas.

A veteran of both the Air Force and Army, Ridens has served as a captain and harbor pilot in San Francisco Bay for nearly four decades. He brings leadership expertise, communication, knowledge of how to navigate tough situations and extreme calm when things get rough to his real estate business today.

Ridens joins his wife, Anne, at Chinowth & Cohen Real Estate.

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Amanda Rogers to its Muskogee office. Rogers was born and raised in Muskogee and attended Connors State College, where she received her associate’s degree in science.

Rogers has spent the past six years as a homemaker and stay-at-home mom. She brings her skills of scheduling, organizing and bringing calm to stressful situations to her buyers and sellers today.

A full-service, full-time agent, she is familiar with residential listings in Tulsa and its surrounding communities, including Muskogee, where she still lives today.

Ella Howells has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Owasso office. Originally from Kansas City, Missouri, Howells relocated to Claremore last year. She attended the University of Northern Colorado as well as Missouri State University.

Before making the decision to enter the real estate field, Howells worked in sales for four years, where she led and trained the sales team for Orangetheory Fitness in Springfield, Missouri, and midtown Tulsa. She also managed the social media platforms and wrote and published the monthly newsletter. These experiences taught her attention to detail, processing contract information and multitasking skills that she brings to her real estate business today.

Howells is familiar with residential, land and commercial listings in Tulsa, Claremore, Inola, Owasso and Wagoner.

Featured video: