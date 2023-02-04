Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Dr. Carl Spengler to the Bixby office. Hailing from Amarillo and West Texas A&M, Dr. Spengler is a retired emergency room physician who lives in Broken Arrow.

Spengler recently earned his real estate license and is embarking on a second career, specializing in residential properties.

Chinowth and Cohen Realtors announces the addition of Jennie Larkin to its Owasso office. Larkin was born in Houston but moved to Oklahoma City as a toddler and eventually to Tulsa, where she graduated from Jenks High School. Larkin attended Oklahoma State University, obtaining a bachelor of science degree and an additional degree in criminology from the University of Texas.

Larkin received her real estate license in 2022 and is familiar with all of eastern Oklahoma as well as Stillwater. She is focused on residential sales.

Larkin’s career includes decades spent in corporate merchandising and sales, and she owns design businesses with her husband. Additionally, Larkin has a background in renovations and construction.

