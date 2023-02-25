Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Amy Tatum to its Bixby office.
Tatum, a native Texan, moved to Oklahoma in 2017, where she has close family ties. Tatum studied political science and history at the University of Texas and has been in the real estate industry since 2014.
Tatum is married to her high school sweetheart, and they reside in Broken Arrow. She’s familiar with Tulsa and its surrounding areas, having spent many years visiting family in Oklahoma during her youth.
Prior to her career as a real estate agent, Tatum was a television reporter, anchor and producer in Tyler, Texas.
