Chinowth and Cohen Realtors welcomes Skyler Hall to its Broken Arrow office.

Hall was born and raised in Las Vegas and graduated from Palo Verde High School. Before earning his real estate license in 2022, Hall attended North Dakota’s Mayville State University, where he studied psychology.

Hall moved to Broken Arrow after his fianceé’s recent move to the Tulsa area. Here, he will focus on residential real estate and supporting the exponential growth in Tulsa and its surrounding area.

Chinowth and Cohen Realtors announces that Sage Browne will be joining its Owasso office.

Browne is familiar with the Tulsa area, having grown up in northeastern Oklahoma and graduated from Jenks High School.

After modeling in New York City, Browne became a licensed vocational nurse, often traveling to hospitals in need of nursing staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In her new career as a real estate agent, Browne will focus on commercial, farming and residential properties in the greater Tulsa area.

Featured video: