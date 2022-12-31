Real estate agent moves and news for Dec. 31, 2022

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Cory Martin to its south Tulsa office. Martin was born in Tulsa and graduated from Coweta High School before receiving his associate of applied science degree from Lone Star College-Montgomery as well as his bachelor of arts in music performance from Northeastern State University.

A full-service agent since 2020, Martin is familiar with residential, commercial and land listings in northeastern Oklahoma. He brings a variety of valuable skills to his real estate clients, including excellent communication and customer service, learned from his varied and eclectic background before real estate. Martin has worked as a radiologic technologist, operating room lead technologist and trainer, outside sales rep for an oil and gas company, account executive for Enterprise Car Sales, insurance sales representative, bartender and professional musician.

Kera Esser has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ midtown Tulsa office. Esser was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and lived in several states while growing up.

Before making the decision to obtain her real estate license, Esser spent 13 years working in various roles. She has experience working as an office manager, transaction coordinator, and tracking commissions and payments. She is a full-service agent familiar with residential listings in the Tulsa metropolitan area.

