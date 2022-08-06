Real estate agent moves and news for Aug. 6, 2022

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Chelsea Mize to its Sand Springs office. Mize has lived in Sand Springs her entire life. After graduating from Charles Page High School, she attended Northeastern State University, where she received her degree in business administration.

Previously, Mize held customer service-related positions before moving into the healthcare industry, where she worked in operations and marketing for five years.

Becoming a real estate associate has been Mize’s dream from a young age.

“I love finding the perfect home for my buyers,” Mize said. “I have bought, sold and built homes of my own, and I understand how big of a venture it can be.”

Sharon Russell has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Bixby office. Russell was born and raised in Tulsa and graduated from Will Rogers High School. She attended Central State University, where she received her B.S. in interior design. Having lived and worked in northeastern Oklahoma for most of her life, she is familiar with Tulsa and its surrounding communities, including Broken Arrow, where she currently lives.

Russell has been a full-service real estate agent since February 2019 and has three decades of experience as an interior designer for residential and commercial interiors. She brings her many skills and expertise to her residential and new construction real estate clients today.

Russell is a member of Greater Tulsa Association of Realtors, National Association of Realtors, and has participated in the Oklahoma Home Builders Association Street of Dreams Homes fundraisers benefitting the Make a Wish Foundation.

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Sadaf Iranpour to its Nichols Hills office. Iranpour was born and raised in Oklahoma City, where she graduated from Classen School of Advanced Studies. She is currently attending the University of Central Oklahoma and expects to complete her bachelor’s degree in biomedical sciences with a minor in marketing. As a lifetime resident of Oklahoma City, she is familiar with residential listings in all of OKC and its surrounding communities.

Before making the decision to enter the real estate field, Iranpour spent her time conducting undergraduate research at UCO and tutoring young students. These experiences have prepared her for her real estate career by helping her develop the skills of examining facts and paying thorough attention to detail, which she brings to her real estate clients today.

Martica Smith has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Bixby office. Originally from Havana, Cuba, Smith lived in Tulsa before moving to South Africa, where she graduated from Loreto Convent School in Pretoria. She received her marketing diploma from the University of South Africa, her certificate in business from Technikon in Pretoria and her personal training certificate from the International Sports Sciences Association.

While in South Africa, Smith worked for seven years as a private secretary before starting a successful water aerobics and fitness business, which she operated for 11 years. After 37 years in South Africa, she returned to Tulsa, where she started a personal training business, which she continues to run today. Her past career experiences taught her the valuable skills of customer service, excellent communication and unwavering determination, which she brings to her real estate clients today.

