Real estate agent moves and news for Aug. 20, 2022

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Jeff Starkweather to its Broken Arrow office. Starkweather is from Pinckneyville, Illinois, and went to college at Oral Roberts University. He received a bachelor’s degree in telecommunications with an emphasis in television production. Starkweather began his career in his chosen field as a television director and later branched out into the technology industry. He met his wife, Laurel, at ORU and ended up settling down in Oklahoma, where he now calls Stone Canyon in Owasso his home.

Starkweather started Epic Custom Homes with his business partner, Kirk Murdoch. After almost two decades, obtaining his real estate license was a natural next step in Jeff’s career. A full-service agent, he is familiar with residential and new construction listings in Tulsa and all its surrounding communities.

Shawn Wright-Brown has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Broken Arrow office. Wright-Brown grew up in Columbia, Missouri, where she received her bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Missouri. She relocated to Tulsa in 1991.

Before making the decision to enter the real estate field, Wright-Brown worked in various human resources and IT positions. She currently works as the director of shared services for an oil and gas company. These experiences developed her strengths of managing details and improving processes and honed her communication and customer service skills, all of which she brings to her buyers and sellers today.

Wright-Brown holds her Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR), and a Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP) certifications. A full-service agent, she is familiar with residential listings in Tulsa, Catoosa, Owasso, and Broken Arrow, where she currently lives.

