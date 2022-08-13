Real estate agent moves and news for Aug. 13, 2022

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Adam Wood to its Bartlesville office. Wood has lived in Bartlesville his entire life. A full-service agent, he is familiar with residential listings from Bartlesville to Tulsa and the surrounding communities.

Before entering the real estate field, Wood worked as a material management specialist for supplies for F-15 deployments to the U.S. Air Force. He currently works as a marketing specialist for a major oil and gas company, where he has worked for nine years. These experiences have grown Wood’s knowledge of marketing, sales and customer services, which he provides his real estate clients with today.

Wood is a member of the Young Professionals of Bartlesville, and a board member for the Frank Phillips Club.

Cynthia Moan has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ south Tulsa office. Moan was born and raised in Tulsa. She attended the University of Tulsa, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis on accounting.

Before making the decision to enter the real estate field, Moan worked for two decades in corporate finance and accounting. Working in this field instilled in her a high level of professionalism as well as an in-depth understanding of all financial aspects involved in real estate transactions.

A full-time, full-service agent, Moan is familiar with residential listings in Tulsa and all surrounding communities. She is a member of the Women’s Council of Realtors, Greater Tulsa Association of Realtors, and the National Association of Realtors.

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Troy Thrash to its Nichols Hills office. Thrash was born and raised in Oklahoma City. He has lived in Virginia, Utah, Texas and even South Korea, but settled down in Oklahoma City, which is where he considers his true home.

After graduating from Westmoore High School, Thrash attended Oklahoma State University, where he received his bachelor’s degree in business administration with a minor in marketing and an option in sports management.

Previously, Thrash worked for the Oklahoma County Assessor’s Office as a residential field appraiser, but most of his professional career has been spent working in the sports and entertainment industries.

A full-service agent, Thrash is familiar with residential listings in the OKC Metro and surrounding areas.

Kim Taylor has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Bartlesville office. Taylor was born and raised in Nowata. She is familiar with residential listings in Tulsa and its surrounding northern communities, including Copan, Dewey, Nowata, Ochelata, Ramona, Wann and Bartlesville, where she currently lives.

Self-employed for nearly three decades, Taylor and her husband own Taylor Construction Co., where she is office manager. Having built seven homes, obtaining her real estate license was the natural next step for Taylor. A full-service agent since 2010, she has been recognized with three Bronze Awards and many Red Awards for outstanding production.