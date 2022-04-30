Real estate agent moves and news for April 30, 2022

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Ali Aminzadeh to its south Tulsa office. Originally from Iran, Aminzadeh moved to Tulsa at the age of 10. He currently lives in Broken Arrow. A full-service agent since 2020, he is familiar with residential listings in Tulsa, Oklahoma City and their surrounding communities.

Before entering the real estate field, Aminzadeh owned and operated a restaurant with his father. This experience taught him communication and customer service skills, which he brings to his buyers and sellers today. “I enjoy meeting and helping new people,” Aminzadeh said. “I work hard to help my clients find the perfect home.”

Sonia Saucedo has joined the team at Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ midtown Tulsa office. Saucedo was born in Ventura, California, and now lives in Tulsa. She graduated from Tulsa Community College with her associate’s degree in paralegal studies and is working toward her business administration entrepreneurship degree at NSU in Broken Arrow.

In addition to working as a paralegal, Saucedo has a broad background in various fields including marketing, advertising, nonprofit organizations, event planning, community action and as an e-commerce business owner. She brings customer service, communication, negotiation and marketing knowledge to her buyers and sellers.

A full-service, bilingual Spanish-speaking agent, Saucedo is familiar with residential listings in Tulsa, Bixby, Broken Arrow, Jenks, Owasso and Sapulpa.

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Shaquia Mathews to its Sand Springs office. Mathews is a native Oklahoman and graduated from Charles Page High School. A full-service agent, she is familiar with residential listings in Tulsa, Kiefer, Sapulpa and Sand Springs.

Before entering the real estate field, Mathews worked in various industries including food services, home health care, customer service, sales and miscellaneous positions at her daughters’ school. These positions taught her how to connect with customers and help their unique situations — skills she brings to her buyers and sellers now.

“Being a mom and working in home health allowed me to show my care and compassion for others — a trait that is necessary in real estate,” Mathews said.

