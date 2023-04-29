Chinowth and Cohen Realtors is happy to welcome Lathan Castro to its Bixby office.

Castro earned his real estate license in 2022 and is looking forward to his new career in the housing industry. Castro graduated from Broken Arrow High School and currently resides in Broken Arrow, as well. Prior to joining Chinowth and Cohen Realtors, Castro worked in retail sales and as an enclosure specialist for area homeowners. While doing this work, he gained a new understanding for the importance of quality housing consultants.

Castro will concentrate on residential sales in Bixby, Broken Arrow, Tulsa, Jenks, Owasso, Coweta and Claremore.

Chinowth and Cohen Realtors welcomes Paula Templeton to its Wagoner office. Templeton is a native Oklahoman and graduated from Wagoner High School. She resides in Wagoner with her family. Templeton brings 30 years of experience to Chinowth and Cohen Realtors, specific to Wagoner County and surrounding areas. Simultaneously, while establishing a career in the real estate industry, Templeton served as the Program Coordinator for the Wagoner County Conservation District.

Templeton will primarily focus on residential properties but is also familiar with commercial real estate.

Chinowith and Cohen Realtors has added Tracie Zahn to its Bixby Office. Zahn was born and raised in the Tulsa area. She graduated from Jenks High School and studied for her bachelor’s degree in psychology and fine and applied arts. Zahn has also managed rental properties for her family’s business and spent additional time as a lead sales manager in retail.

Zahn will focus on Jenks, Glenpool, Catoosa, Broken Arrow, Claremore and her second home, the Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees.