Real estate agent moves and news for April 23, 2022

Haleigh Dobyns has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Broken Arrow office. Dobyns was born in Tulsa but grew up in Broken Arrow, where she lives today.

Before pursuing her dream of becoming a real estate agent, Dobyns worked for Case & Associates Properties Inc. as a leasing agent for two years, then as a bookkeeper at their corporate office for three years. She also has experience working as an account service representative for seven years. She brings her clients excellent sales, customer service, communication and marketing skills. “I pride myself in being extremely organized and hard-working,” Dobyns said. “I am honest, loyal and truly love to help others.”

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Brittni Richardson to its Coweta office. She grew up in McAlester before relocating to Porter, where she graduated from high school. She received her cosmetology license from Broken Arrow Beauty College and has been working as a stylist since 2014.

A full-service agent, Richardson is familiar with residential listings in Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Porter, Wagoner, Tahlequah and Coweta, where she currently lives. The traits that led her to become a stylist are the same ones that led her to join the real estate field. “I love connecting with people,” Richardson said. “I receive so much pleasure from seeing their visions come to life.” She brings her communication skills and attention to detail from her previous career to her buyers and sellers today.

Keri Chasteen has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Owasso office. Chasteen was born in Tulsa and graduated from Daniel Webster High School before obtaining her diploma in interior design from Clary Sage College. A full-service agent, she is familiar with residential listings in Tulsa and its surrounding communities, including Collinsville, where she currently lives.

Before entering the real estate field, Chasteen worked in various positions including patient service representative, photographer, daycare worker and stay-at-home mom, just to name a few. These experiences helped her develop excellent customer service and multitasking skills, which she brings to her clients today. Her interior design training gave her the experience to help her sellers stage their homes for sale, as well as provide her buyers with advice on their new homes.

