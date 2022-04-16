Real estate agent moves and news for April 16, 2022

Kelly Jones has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Broken Arrow office. Jones grew up in Claremore. After graduating from Claremore High School, she studied radiography at Tulsa Community College, where she received her associate’s degree in applied science. She later received her mammography license. Her career experience includes working at Claremore Indian Hospital for 17 years, then at St. Francis Breast Center for two years before switching to working as a part-time mammographer there.

A full-service agent, Jones is familiar with residential listings in Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Catoosa, Chelsea, Claremore, Foyil and Verdigris, where she currently lives. Before joining the real estate field, she also worked in rental/Airbnb property management, an experience that led to her decision to become licensed in real estate. Her dedication to helping others also contributed to this decision. “I love helping people,” Jones said. “It’s why I got into health care 21 years ago, and why I’ve chosen real estate now.”

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Tracy White to its Coweta office.

White was born and raised in Eaton, Ohio, where she graduated from high school. She received her bachelor’s degree in teaching from Northeastern State University. She obtained her Oklahoma real estate license in 2021.

White has enjoyed a career as an elementary school teacher for nearly two decades. She also owned and operated an organizing company called Beautifully Balanced Solutions. She brings valuable tools developed from these experiences to her real estate clients today. “I know how to manage my time and the time of others well,” White said. “I have many ideas for creating well-balanced spaces that I share with my buyers and sellers.”

A full-service agent, White is familiar with residential listings in Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Wagoner and Coweta, where she lives.

