A rare opportunity to own a home in the coveted Swan Lake Estates neighborhood has just hit the market.

A beautiful brick home at 1509 E. 19th St. is now up for sale. The house features two bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, a large garage and a beautiful backyard area that’s perfect for outdoor entertaining. This spacious home, which was completely remodeled in 2014, spans nearly 4,000 square feet on a 0.3-acre lot. Positioned within walking distance of Swan Lake and Utica Square in a quiet cul-de-sac, the home boasts an ideal location in midtown Tulsa.

“This is a custom-built home with ample wall space for art displays,” said listing agent Kara Gae Neal. “The majority of the living space is on the first floor, which is all connected by a central hallway that connects to the kitchen. All of it has a view of the beautiful secret garden in the backyard.”

With an abundance of windows and quality fixtures like beautiful cabinetry, hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings, this home feels especially bright and modern.

In addition to the living areas on the first floor, there’s also a spacious primary suite along with a study and library. On the private second floor, there’s another bedroom and bathroom, with an additional study.

The backyard space is great for someone who enjoys spending a lot of time outside, Neal said.

“This home is perfect for gardening, and the backyard is completely privacy-fenced, as well,” Neal said.

As homes near Swan Lake don’t come up for sale too often, this home’s next owner has a unique opportunity to own a special house in a great location, Neal said.

“This home is truly one-of-a-kind,” Neal said.

For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Kara Gae Neal, Chinowth & Cohen Realtors, 918-625-9363.