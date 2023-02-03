This week’s Showcase Home at 5705 E. 121st St. will present its new owners with the unique opportunity to experience ranch-style living while still in proximity to the city.

This colonial-style home, formerly a ranch where Shetland ponies were raised, sits on a sprawling 10-acre lot. In addition to the main home, which has three bedrooms and three full bathrooms, the property also features a fully renovated barn with a 1,900-square-foot bunkhouse.

The spacious property is full of mature trees and is only accessible via a private security gate.

“What makes this home special is the location and all of the land that comes with it,” said Terry Hassell of M&T Realty Group, the listing agent for the property. “You really feel like you’re out in the country right on 121st Street.”

The main home features high 18-foot ceilings and an open floor plan, which provides a nice flow through the kitchen and den. In this home, you’ll also find a formal dining room, sports bar and safe room in the laundry room.

Though this home was built in 1964, it has undergone meticulous renovations and updates in the past five years, including new heating and air units, new roofing and interior paint. Additionally, the remodeled kitchen boasts modern appliances, hardwood floors and granite countertops and backsplash.

The property also has plenty of spaces for gathering outdoors, with several patios, a pergola and even a koi pond with a rock waterfall.

The barn, which is adjacent to the main living quarters, includes a two-story living quarters with a full kitchen, two bathrooms, a laundry room, one bedroom and an office. In 2022, this space saw many upgrades, including new interior paint, carpet and flooring throughout.

For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Terry Hassell, M&T Realty Group, 918-884-7653.