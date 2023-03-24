According to Merriam-Webster, the term “ragtag” was an expression commonly used in the 18th century as a belittling term for members of the lower class — people who worked hard and had to rely on themselves to survive in the midst of hardship.

A Bartlesville couple have taken this once derogatory term and flipped it on its head.

In 2021, Amanda and Matt Hakola started Ragtag Resilience, a grassroots business dedicated to offering gluten, dairy, soy and nut-free baked goods and produce grown without pesticides and synthetic fertilizers to their community.

Together, the couple are working to providing healthy, homegrown foods to people in Bartlesville and, through workshops and social media, empowering them with the knowledge to cook and grow food for themselves.

“The response from the community here has been really, really good,” Matt Hakola said. “I think people realize that there really is a need for what we’re doing here in Bartlesville.”

Bartlesville locals aren’t the only ones impressed with the Hakolas’ food-growing abilities. The head of catering for the “Killers of the Flower Moon” film production recruited the couple to help bring food to the set each week.

But long before the couple were baking healthy muffins for Leonardo DiCaprio, they had humble roots in Oregon. Newly married with a baby who developed severe allergies — gluten, dairy, soy and corn, as well as a case of severe eczema plagued the child — the couple decided to take matters into their own hands and start growing their own food.

“We were in survival mode,” said Amanda Hakola. “We put our son on the GAPS Diet, which involves things like bone broth, meat, fermented vegetables and no sugar — it was pretty intense, and the ingredients were really expensive for us as a young family … It made more sense for us to grow our own food.”

When the family relocated to Bartlesville for Matt Hakola’s new job, they realized they needed to find a way to keep farming out of necessity, Amanda Hakola said.

“When we moved to Oklahoma, we realized that the cost of living is cheap, but food can be expensive because it’s trucked in and not grown here — really, you’re paying for gas,” Amanda Hakola said.

The Hakolas recognized that organic farming in Oklahoma would be more difficult than at home in Oregon. Through a process of trial and error and studying methods like permaculture and no-dig gardening, however, the couple were able to cultivate a thriving garden on their 1/13-acre property.

“It was harder to grow things in Oklahoma than it was in Oregon — the seasons get very hot and very cold, and the wind was a challenge, too,” Matt Hakola said.

“It’s much harder to grow food here, which is what led us to permaculture, which is a type of regenerative agriculture, where you really build the soil and work with nature,” Amanda Hakola said.

Because Oklahomans are dependent on national and international supply chains for much of their food, the COVID-19 pandemic increased food prices and shortages across the state. Seeing how these issues affected the people of Bartlesville inspired the Hakolas to share their food — and their message — with others.

“During the pandemic, it became clear that there are supply chain issues and food deserts affecting our area, so we made the business as a way to educate and show people that you don’t have to have a big property to be more personally resilient in your own food security,” Matt Hakola said.

In 2021, Ragtag Resilience officially got its start. The Hakolas brought their produce and baked goods to the Bartlesville Farmers Market and even started a community-supported agriculture initiative to provide a box of their goods directly to consumers each week.

When the couple decided to start selling at the Bartlesville Farmers Market, they almost missed opening day due to their yellow Volkswagen camper van being in the shop.

Instinct told Matt Hakola, however, that it was imperative they go anyway, and what happened next was something neither of them could’ve expected. The head of catering for the “Killers of the Flower Moon” movie production sampled a muffin at the farmers market that morning and returned later with an amazing offer for the couple: bringing muffins to the film’s set each week.

“It was pretty serendipitous,” Amanda Hakola said.

The hotel where many members of the film’s production were staying is across from the farmers market, so over the course of several weeks, the caterer continued to visit the Hakolas (and their fixed bus) and form a relationship with them.

“He was like, ‘OK, you’ve got to deliver your food in that bus on set,’” Amanda Hakola said. “He would pay me to drive up in my bus and bring baked goods every week. He bought out all of our vegetables every week and gave us money to buy things from other vendors, too.”

The Hakolas continued to bring food to set week after week and were eventually asked to cater — and decorate — the film’s wrap party. With the help of Roots+Blooms Floral Design, the room was outfitted with flowers and Native American artifacts, with plenty of food — including individual creme brulees — for the cast and crew.

“It was such an amazing experience,” Amanda Hakola said. “We’re really thankful.”

Providing homegrown produce and baked goods aren’t the only things the Hakolas have become known for in the Bartlesville community. Last year, the couple bought the property next door to them and completely remodeled it, making it into an Airbnb. The Scandinavian-inspired farmhouse, which they call the “Talo House,” features three bedrooms and is surrounded by the Hakolas’ working farm.

“‘Talo’ means ‘house’ in Finnish — my last name is Hakola, which is Finnish, and we have a lot of Scandinavian roots on both me and Amanda’s sides of the family,” Matt Hakola said.

The couple took great care to preserve many of the home’s original features, like the hardwood floors and an antique fan, and filled it with meaningful antiques from their world travels. They hope to inspire the people who stay there to appreciate the little things in life and feel grateful for what they have, Amanda Hakola said.

“It’s not a big house, but it’s all you need, and if we can all be a little more content with less, then we’d probably be happier,” Amanda Hakola said. “We hope that when people come and stay there, they realize ‘I have enough’ and can see how good that feels.”

Though the Hakolas are certainly busy running Ragtag Resilience and their Airbnb, they want to keep spreading their message to the community as much as possible.

They plan to keep uploading educational content to their YouTube account (youtube.com/@ragtagresilience) and other social media channels, in hopes of inspiring others to follow in their footsteps. Amanda Hakola also aims to keep teaching classes and workshops — she’s currently leading a monthly healthy cooking class at the Bartlesville Public Library — to empower people to take charge of their own nutrition.

The Hakolas’ biggest message to their community and beyond is that anyone, regardless of their location or income, can grow their own food and take their health into their own hands.

“Growing your own food can be intimidating, but with the right knowledge, it can actually be very inexpensive and accessible,” Amanda Hakola said. “We hope that encourages people, because we’re not experts or professionals. We started with one garden bed and continued to educate ourselves and found that we really enjoyed it.”