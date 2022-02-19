Purchase garden art for a good cause at the Tulsa Glassblowing School

Spring is just around the corner, which means the Tulsa Glassblowing School is back with its annual Art For Your Garden sale.

From April 12-16, shoppers can purchase locally crafted, hand-blown glass yard and home decor that is a perfect way to add an additional pop of color to your garden. What’s more, all proceeds from the Art For Your Garden sale, 7440 E. Seventh St., will go to the Tulsa Glassblowing School’s outreach program, benefiting Tulsa youth and military veterans.