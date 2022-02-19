 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Purchase garden art for a good cause at the Tulsa Glassblowing School
Purchase garden art for a good cause at the Tulsa Glassblowing School

Tulsa Glassblowing School

Taylor Cox, of Tulsa, heats a piece of glass in a furnace at the Tulsa Glassblowing School. The Art For Your Garden sale, benefiting the school’s outreach program, returns April 12-16.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World file

Spring is just around the corner, which means the Tulsa Glassblowing School is back with its annual Art For Your Garden sale.

From April 12-16, shoppers can purchase locally crafted, hand-blown glass yard and home decor that is a perfect way to add an additional pop of color to your garden. What’s more, all proceeds from the Art For Your Garden sale, 7440 E. Seventh St., will go to the Tulsa Glassblowing School’s outreach program, benefiting Tulsa youth and military veterans.

Interested parties can reserve a shopping appointment by calling 918-582-4527.

For more information, visit tulsaglassblowing.org

grace.wood@tulsaworld.com

Make your house a home

Staff writer

I write for the Tulsa World because it's important to me to highlight the vibrant culture and community we have in Tulsa. I joined the team in October 2021 and write about music, local businesses, homes and gardens for the Scene section.

