Preservation, beautification are essential for Tulsa Garden Center at Woodward Park

Since Woodward Park was established over 100 years ago, it has remained a beloved place for Tulsans of all ages to gather.

Because the park’s 45 acres continue to be a go-to destination for people all over the city, the Tulsa Garden Center — the private group that works alongside the city to nurture the park — is always striving to make improvements, additions and repairs to the public space.

Since getting its start in 1954, the Tulsa Garden Center and its 19 affiliate organizations work to care for all areas of the park, from the Woodward Wetlands to the Arboretum and everywhere in between.

Because the organization runs solely off grants, endowments and donations, the Tulsa Garden Center will host its annual fundraiser, Wine & Roses, on Friday, Sept. 30. The event will serve as a thank-you to donors who have donated to the park’s past preservation projects, as well as a request for their continued support for the upcoming undertakings the park has in store.

“It’s important to continue making improvements to the park because we want it to be a place that all Tulsans can visit,” said Whitney Mathews, director of development at the Tulsa Garden Center. “We take care of it and improve it because it’s not just for this neighborhood, it’s for everybody.”

Over the past decade, over $2 million has been raised to help fund the care and keeping of Woodward Park, Mathews said.

In recent years, much-needed improvements have been made to the David R. Travis mansion and the Samuel R. Travis mansion — both finished in 1920 — which house the Tulsa Garden Center and the Tulsa Historical Society, respectively. This maintenance work included adding new red clay tile roofing to the buildings as well as new piering to help keep the mansions structurally sound.

In 2011, a virus called rose rosette spread to the Tulsa Rose Garden at Woodward Park, leading to the death of over half of the Garden’s rose inventory. This virus, which became especially prevalent among roses planted throughout the South, is spread by small mites.

The virus decimated many of the Garden’s roses with ease because the roses were planted in a monoculture system, meaning only one plant — roses — was planted in the area, allowing the virus to travel from rose bush to rose bush quickly, according to Andy Fusco, director of horticulture at the Tulsa Garden Center.

Over the past five years, money raised for the Tulsa Garden Center funded the ongoing revitalization of the Tulsa Rose Garden, Mathews said.

An extensive effort has been made by horticulturists to diversify the plantings in the Garden, an initiative that includes the planting of new rose species — which Fusco calls “trial roses” — to see if a resistance to rose rosette can be established in the Garden. This program is part of a national study conducted by scientists to fight the spread of rose rosette.

The goal is to continue to restore the Tulsa Rose Garden and help it become a thriving cultivation of roses once again, Mathews said.

Additionally, funding raised by charitable donations, grants and endowments will contribute to the restoration of the Conservatory, which is home to hundreds of plant species.

Built in 1924, the Conservatory is also called Lina Jane, after the wife of James Arthur Hull, who purchased the mansions from the Travis brothers in 1924. Lina Jane houses beautiful and rare plants — some over 100 years old — but structurally, it has fallen into disrepair, Mathews said.

This summer, funding raised for the Tulsa Garden Center was allocated to restore the fountain that sits just outside of the Conservatory. In the coming months, more money will be distributed to the renovation of the greenhouse, to make it a safe place for park guests to learn and explore. Members of the park’s affiliate societies like the Tulsa Orchid Society, the Tulsa Cacti and Succulent Society and the Tulsa Houseplant Club are fostering several plants that were removed from the Conservatory for the restoration.

“We want the Conservatory to get the respect it deserves,” Mathews said. “We want to make it something we’re proud of and a great place for people to come see.”

Furthermore, significant funding given to the Tulsa Garden Center has benefited the upkeep of the Arboretum, the park’s tree museum that’s home to 75 tree species.

“There’s no better place to learn about trees, nature, horticulture and the outside than in the Arboretum,” wrote Ross Swimmer, Tulsa Garden Center board president, in the organization’s summer magazine.

Donations have aided in the care for the wellbeing of the trees, which includes significant trimming and the addition of protective layers of mulch to protect the trees’ roots, Mathews said.

In the coming months, experts will implement a new irrigation system in the Arboretum to improve tree health. Horticulturists will also plant dozens of new tree species, in hopes of doubling the existing tree population, Mathews said.

In the future, the money raised for Woodward Park will contribute to the Tulsa Garden Center’s efforts to honor the park’s Native American history. The park was built on the land allotment of Hellen Woodward, a Native American girl of Muscogee descent. Her father, Herbert, sold her allotment to the city of Tulsa in 1909, according to the Tulsa Garden Center website.

To commemorate the history of the Muscogee Nation and the Cherokee Nation, whose jurisdiction encompasses Tulsa County, the Tulsa Garden Center will construct two contemplative gardens next to the Arboretum, Mathews said.

“There are 30,000 Cherokees in the Tulsa metro area that have or surely can enjoy this park,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. in an Arbor Day speech at Woodward Park. “They will come here and see a piece of the Cherokee Nation here that will make them feel more at home.”

The Wine & Roses fundraiser on Sept. 30 will raise money for the continuation of these projects meant to preserve and beautify all 45 acres of Woodward Park. The fundraiser, which will take place under the canopy of the Arboretum, will include food, cocktails, wine and music for donors.

“This is the lone fundraising event that we do for the Tulsa Garden Center,” Mathews said. “We want to continue making those improvements, so this is a great way for people to celebrate and contribute to raising financial support while really getting a hands-on feel for where that support is going.”

Mathews said the development of Woodward Park is crucial because it’s one of only three free gardens in Northeastern Oklahoma.

“We’re the only public garden with a designated stop on the bus lines, which means that one in seven Tulsans is within a 10-minute walk of getting to the Peoria rapid transit line,” Mathews said. “We want every Tulsan to come out and explore.”

For more information about the Tulsa Garden Center or to purchase tickets to the Wine & Roses fundraiser, visit tulsagardencenter.org.

