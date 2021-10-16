Perk up your home with paint: warm tones, bright accents are on trend

As we watch fall usher in an advent of new colors — burnt oranges, deep reds, marigold-tinged yellows — consider welcoming a new paint color into the interior or exterior of your home.
Recently, interior designers and professional painters have watched some classic paint colors drift out of popularity as new, fresh colors pop up in the zeitgeist. Gone are the days when soft grays prevailed inside homes and stark blacks and whites dominated exteriors. Instead, whites with more color value, accent walls, wallpaper, earth tones and colorful front doors are becoming the new normal.
As cooler fall temperatures provide the perfect climate to re-up your home’s paint job, you may want to pick up a paint roller and get to work.
“You have to remember, paint is one of the most inexpensive ways you can really change a room,” said Julia Kirkendall, principal designer at Kirkendall Design. “If you could do nothing else in the room besides give it a fresh coat of paint, that’s what I would do. It’s always a way to transform a feeling of a room without a lot of costs.”
Interior trends
In the past, muted gray tones seemed to occupy every wall of many homes. As research emerged, however, suggesting large amounts of gray in the home can lead to feelings of depression, many are now removing the color in favor of other options, Kirkendall said.
“With the pandemic, people are spending a lot more time at home, and gray is not an easy color to live in,” Kirkendall said. “People want to surround themselves with a warmer color — more beiges, tans and warm grays, if any.”
Because many homeowners still want the walls of their homes to serve as a blank canvas, they’re using whites with more depth to give a room more character.
“People are using off-whites that have much more color value in them,” said Peter Grant, founder of Grant Homes Remodel & Restoration. “We’re seeing light taupes and beiges being used much more frequently now — sometimes with a light off-white trim to define the beige, so you can see the value in the walls.”
Off-white walls serve as a shell to build a room around, Kirkendall said.
“Usually, the best whites are not completely white,” Kirkendall said. “You can use tons of different white colors, like (Benjamin Moore’s) Creamy White or Wind’s Breath, and when you hold them next to plain white, they’re definitely not white. So, you build the shell of a room in a really light, monochromatic way, and then bring in texture — whether it’s wallpaper, fabric or wood, and then add pops of color.”
Grant and Kirkendall agreed that a good way to bring texture into the home is by using an accent wall or a small amount of wallpaper to breathe a bit of life and color into a space.
“A trend we’re seeing is doing quite a bit of accent colors, like on one wall,” Kirkendall said. “There’s also a big resurgence in wallpaper, especially florals and textures. We concentrate on doing those in more confined spaces like a powder bath, laundry room or accent wall as opposed to all over the house. And, wallpapers generally are less expensive than adding wood or drapery to a room, and they give you texture and context a little differently than just plain white walls. So I think people are wanting to add interest.”
“Wallpaper never gives up — when it goes out (of style), there’s one thing for sure — it’s going to come back,” Grant said. “They’re being used in a minimal way because it’s a great way to make a room more interesting.”
Exterior trends
When driving around Tulsa, you’ll likely see many homes and remodels with bright white paint contrasted with dark black trim. This trend, however, is starting to fade, Grant said.
“The metamorphosis that we saw with exteriors is people backing off of black and white and instead using grays and black, or beiges with bronze trims and earth tones,” Grant said. “What we’re seeing the most is beautiful medium value colors, like classic navy or charcoal for something that’s a little more bold.”
In addition to adding more color to the outsides of their homes, many are starting to paint their front doors with striking colors, Grant said.
“On front doors, we’re seeing a lot of yellows, blues, reds and dark grays,” Grant said. “They’re going for one expression of personality with a front door — they’ll hold it to one element instead of also painting the shutters, so it blends in a little bit more with the palate of the house.”
Traditionally, colorful front doors are used to convey a message to passers-by, neighbors and guests, Grant said.
“They have different meanings — yellow is associated with happiness and cheer, blue is good luck, prosperity and abundance,” Grant said. “It’s a personal message conveyed through color.”
Tips and tricks for painting
When purchasing a new paint color for the interior or exterior of your home, invest in good, quality paint if your budget permits, Grant said.
“Don’t buy paint based on price, because most of the cost of paintwork comes in through labor, so the paint material is usually a fraction of the total painting cost,” Grant said. “Ask an industry professional what they recommend as a product, but don’t skimp when it comes to buying the material. If you go in and you use a premium paint product, it could be 20 years before that needs repainting, compared to five to seven years with a cheaper paint.”
Because fall weather provides lower temperatures, now is the best time to start a new paint job in your home, Grant said.
“The thing with paint is that you have to be careful of moisture — any time you paint the house, you want it dry, because if temperatures are too high, the paint will dry before it bonds to the structure, and you can peel it right off,” Grant said. “The ideal temperatures are between 70 and 90 degrees. You want good dry weather, and you want a dry house, too — you don’t want to be painting a day after it rains because there’s still moisture in the substrate surfaces of the house.”
Before putting paint to surface, a good amount of preparation must be done to ensure you get the most out of your project, said Anthony West, sales manager of Elder Paint & Wallpaper.
“It’s all in the prep work — if you prep well, a paint job is going to turn out well,” West said. “You need to start taping off any woodwork, taping off trim and making sure that everything is primed and ready to be painted. If you’re repainting trim, make sure it’s scuffed well, so that it will receive its new top coat.”
West said if you don’t have much experience with painting interiors or exteriors, it may be worth it to invest in the services of a professional.
“I’ve heard it said that anyone can cut hair, it’s just about how you want it to look,” West said. “So, anyone can paint, but for professional results, a professional painter is most certainly going to be able to give you what you want.”
If you do want to paint your home yourself, Kirkendall recommends painting big surfaces yourself and leaving precise, detailed areas to be done by a professional painter.
“If I’m painting trim or cabinets, I would use a professional painter,” Kirkendall said. “But just for painting walls, do it yourself — you can accomplish that very easily.”
