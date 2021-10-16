Perk up your home with paint: warm tones, bright accents are on trend

“The thing with paint is that you have to be careful of moisture — any time you paint the house, you want it dry, because if temperatures are too high, the paint will dry before it bonds to the structure, and you can peel it right off,” Grant said. “The ideal temperatures are between 70 and 90 degrees. You want good dry weather, and you want a dry house, too — you don’t want to be painting a day after it rains because there’s still moisture in the substrate surfaces of the house.”

Before putting paint to surface, a good amount of preparation must be done to ensure you get the most out of your project, said Anthony West, sales manager of Elder Paint & Wallpaper.

“It’s all in the prep work — if you prep well, a paint job is going to turn out well,” West said. “You need to start taping off any woodwork, taping off trim and making sure that everything is primed and ready to be painted. If you’re repainting trim, make sure it’s scuffed well, so that it will receive its new top coat.”

West said if you don’t have much experience with painting interiors or exteriors, it may be worth it to invest in the services of a professional.