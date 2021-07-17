Owning art deco: Bring Tulsa's rich design history into your home

Blending elements of art deco in your own home may be easier than most think it would be, Hood said.

“I think there’s ways to incorporate art deco into every style of home,” Hood said. “It’s really easy to have a home that was built in the ‘80s or ‘90s or today and still be able to introduce art deco design into your overall aesthetic.”

Torbert said a simple way to bring art deco into your interior design is through the addition of a few eye-catching features.

“You usually want to focus on one or two items and set it up so that it’s a statement piece,” Torbert said. “That might be a light feature; it might be a piece of furniture; it might even be a rug design — but you don’t want to get lost in the clutter. You want to be able to see all the elements.”

If you don’t want to commit to a large piece of art deco furniture, like a jewel-toned couch or a velvet armchair, then small embellishments are the way to go, Hood said.