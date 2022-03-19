Open ambience: Bolewood home made for entertaining groups of friends, family

This week’s showcase home is a beautiful estate located in the heart of Midtown Tulsa in the premier Bolewood neighborhood. The perfect place to raise a big family, this 8,000 sq ft. home boasts six bedrooms, seven-and-a-half bathrooms and a massive five-car garage across one acre.

This home feels like it was made for entertaining large groups of friends and family. The inside of the home has a spacious and open ambience, allowing conversation to easily flow among the home’s several living areas. Keep guests occupied as you prepare dinner with the pool table and sitting area located just adjacent to the kitchen.

Guests will inevitably be envious of the home’s large Viking kitchen, complete with two dishwashers, a butler’s pantry and a wet bar. The kitchen and dining room open up to a large wall of windows offering natural light and a view of the expansive backyard.

One of this home’s greatest assets is its covered outdoor living area, complete with a fireplace, ample seating areas, a Hasty Bake grill and a spa. To the left of this area lies the home’s gorgeous pool. For days when the weather is less than ideal, cozy up and watch a movie inside in the theater room.

The master suite contains the bathroom of your dreams, complete with a large bathtub, shower and ample countertop space. For your convenience, a washer and dryer are located in the master closet, one of two sets within the home.

The home lies in close proximity to Brookside as well as the Gathering Place, ensuring you’ll never run out of fun things to do.

For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Deb Wilmoth, Chinowth & Cohen Realtors, 918-688-0570.

Featured video:

