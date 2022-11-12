One-stop shop: Get all your holiday shopping done at Braum's An Affair of the Heart

As the holiday season approaches, you might find yourself starting to stress about Christmas shopping.

For a wide variety of gifts perfect for every loved one on your list, one need look no further than the Braum’s An Affair of the Heart holiday show, returning to Expo Square on Nov. 18, 19 and 20. The show will last from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Next weekend’s holiday show will commemorate An Affair of the Heart’s 27th year in Tulsa and 37th in Oklahoma overall. Guests can peruse the offerings of 325 small businesses in 525 booths that will offer everything from handmade gifts, accessories, decorations, furniture, clothing, food and much more.

“It’s a positive experience where multiple generations can come together,” said Anita Hinkle, a co-founder and co-owner of An Affair of the Heart. “The foundation of our success are the small, independent businesses — they’re a group of people who think for themselves, produce an income for their families and make great products for other people.”

Several local vendors will make an appearance at the event next weekend with products and services designed to make the most wonderful time of the year — the holidays — even more enjoyable.

Amos Woodworks

Amos Woodworks is a family-owned and operated business based out of owner Bruce Bendinelli’s Owasso home.

The business, which Bendinelli runs with his son and daughter, is a one-stop shop for all things wood. The family sells hand-crafted wooden charcuterie boards, jewelry boxes, business card holders, chess boards and other custom furniture pieces.

Bendinelli was a skilled woodworker for many years before officially starting the family business in 2020. Creating hand-crafted wooden goods for customers is gratifying to him because every item is unique, Bendinelli said.

“To me, this is very enjoyable and relaxing,” Bendinelli said. “All of our items are different, too — if someone were to come to our booth (at An Affair of the Heart) next weekend, they won’t find any two items that are exactly the same.”

Amos Woodworks employs a variety of woods for its products, with items often comprised of several wood species, such as walnut, canary, maple and bloodwood. Some of the materials Bendinelli uses are recycled from old semi-truck trailers, while others come from far away locations like South America. Most products, Bendinelli said, take several days to make and are coated with food-grade finishes.

What sets Amos Woodworks apart from other businesses, and what makes its products perfect for holiday giving, is the time and value that goes into each individual woodworking project, Bendinelli said.

“You’re not going to find what we make anywhere in stores,” Bendinelli said. “What we’re making is some of the best quality woodworking in Oklahoma.”

If you can’t make it to An Affair of the Heart, you can find Amos Woodworks products on Etsy or Instagram at @amos_woodworks.

Brooklayne Co.

For holiday gifts and stocking stuffers, check out Brooklayne Co., a family-owned, Inola-based creative design studio that got its start in 2020.

The business, run by Allyson Fuller, her daughter and future daughter-in-law, specializes in hand-made, customizable engraved jewelry, decorations, ornaments, keychains, signs and more created with laser engraving tools.

“I love what we do because we get to be creative, and there’s really no limits to it,” Fuller said. “It doesn’t get boring because it’s always something new every day.”

This year’s An Affair of the Heart holiday show will mark Brooklayne Co.’s second time at the event. Fuller said she’s excited to provide holiday shoppers with items that are special and meaningful. She expects items like her engraved Apple Watch bands and customized cutting boards, which can be laser-engraved with family recipes, special sayings or names, to be most popular.

“Our products make great Christmas gifts because they’re not something you’d just run to the store and buy — they’re completely custom handmade,” Fuller said.

The most meaningful part of owning Brooklayne Co. is getting to work alongside her loved ones every day, Fuller said.

“It’s so nice to have a business within our family and get to know my future daughter-in-law better and strengthen our relationship in that way,” Fuller said. “And my daughter is very artistic, so seeing her be able to put her drawings and designs onto products for people is really special.”

To stay up to date with all things Brooklayne Co., follow its Facebook page.

That’s A Wrap

That’s A Wrap is a Tulsa-based business created to make the holiday gift-giving experience infinitely easier.

Created by Kathy Inslee, a retired florist, That’s A Wrap is an on-demand gift-wrapping service that just got its start a few months ago. Inslee and her team will pick up unwrapped gifts (or come to your home, if that’s preferred) wrap them in the paper of your choice and drop them off so they’re ready to pass out at your holiday celebration.

“You go out and buy all of your gifts, which is super fun, but then you get home and have to spend hours wrapping them,” Inslee said. “We’re a service that can take that off of your plate. Most people hate the chore of wrapping, but I love it, and when I see the end result and can make someone smile, it’s all worth it.”

Additionally, Inslee can provide gift-wrapped boxes that can serve as props for holiday events, photoshoots or to take up more space under the tree as well as custom wreaths for holiday decorating.

Inslee, who runs That’s A Wrap alongside her son, daughter-in-law and her best friend, said what she’s looking forward to most at An Affair of the Heart is connecting with new customers and spending quality time with her loved ones.

“I’m a people person, so I’m really excited to interact with people, tell them more about what we’re doing and get more ideas and feedback from them,” Inslee said. “It’ll be a fun time for our family to be all together and do something that I hope will make a lot of people happy. That’s the key to what we do.”

For more information about That’s A Wrap, follow its Facebook page.

For more information about An Affair of the Heart, vendors and tickets, visit aaoth.com.

