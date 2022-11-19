One of a kind: Custom Jack Arnold home is the epitome of country French style

In the midtown Tulsa neighborhood of Avalon Place, you’ll find this week’s Showcase Home: 3031 S. Trenton Ave.

This beautiful country French home was designed in 2005 by esteemed Tulsa builder Jack Arnold. Spanning 4,483 square feet on a 0.29-acre lot, this custom home has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms and a three-car garage.

“You won’t find another (home like this) in the neighborhood or around town,” said listing agent Trevor White of eXp Realty.

This European-style home feels very open once you’re inside, making it a great place to host and entertain. Ten-foot vaulted ceilings accentuate the first floor, making it feel especially spacious.

The first-floor master bedroom boasts a heated bathroom floor and its own fireplace, located in a connected private sitting room. Two additional rooms are downstairs, with a Jack and Jill bathroom and another half-bathroom for guests.

The updated kitchen is full of new modern appliances, like a six-burner stove, double ovens and a warming drawer. A surprise wine room is another standout feature of the first floor, White said.

“As soon as you walk in, you’ll definitely notice the large openness of the whole home,” White said. “When you turn the corner and head toward the garage, you’ll also see a built-in wine room that has its own wrought-iron gate included.”

Upstairs, the second floor boasts a large living room, a bedroom with a full bathroom and a secret bonus room.

Outside, you’ll find an English garden in the backyard as well as a covered pavilion for outdoor entertainment.

“You will not want to miss out on this gorgeous, one-of-a-kind home in midtown Tulsa,” White said.

For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Trevor White, eXp Realty, 918-704-3204.