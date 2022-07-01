One-of-a-kind circular 'flying saucer' Tulsa home up for sale

Perhaps one of the most unique homes in all of Tulsa is up for sale.

The home at 415 N. 65th West Ave., located near Sand Springs, is a two-bedroom, three-bathroom home that resembles something from a futuristic space-age film. It consists of a circular, saucer-like structure atop a 44-foot tower and was hand-built by Tulsan Joe Damer in 2005. Damer died in June 2019.

The 1,386-square-foot listing, represented by Angela Barnett of Chinowth & Cohen Realtors, is priced at $415,000, up from $225,000 when it first came on the market in August 2021.

Damer had the idea to build his eclectic Tulsa dream home for several decades before beginning construction in 2003.

"I've been thinking about this for some time," Damer told Tulsa World in 2003. "When this land came up for sale, that's when it all came together."

The inspiration to construct such a far-out home came to Damer from a postcard he received in 1965 that he kept with him for numerous years.

Damer, a native German, relocated to Tulsa with his family under the Displaced Persons Act following World War II. He opened a welding business, Tru-Jo Co. in Sand Springs, and, with assistance from architect Jeremy Perkins, started working on the home in his spare time. He completed the project in 2005.

Using steel, fiberglass and concrete, Damer built the home into the side of a hill. A three-car garage takes up most of the below-ground space, with a ground-level entrance and utility area located above it. An indoor elevator leads up to the home’s circular living area, which is surrounded by windows and sectioned off into individual rooms. A balcony provides a bird’s-eye view of the Tulsa skyline.

Described on Zillow as an “investor’s dream,” the home could be used as a residential or even commercial property.

The listing received viral attention after it was shared on the Facebook and Twitter accounts of the popular page Zillow Gone Wild. Commenters shared mixed opinions about the custom-built home, with some noting the maintenance it may require before it’s livable.

“Can’t decide if I love it or hate it. It’s weird, but I kind of dig it. Do not love the outside, but I can get down with all the windows,” one commenter wrote on Facebook.

“This would be a really cool air bnb (sic),” wrote another commenter on Facebook.

“It looks like where the Jetsons lived!” another commenter wrote on Facebook.

For more information about the home or to schedule a tour, contact Angela Barnett, Chinowth & Cohen Realtors, 918-671-1686.

