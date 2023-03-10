A special Charles Faudree-designed chateau in Muskogee that was custom built for a prominent Oklahoma family is for sale.

Located on a sprawling four-acre lot, 3 Spring Creek Road is a truly stunning estate. With a living area spanning nearly 7,000 square feet, this massive home features five bedrooms as well as four full and three half-bathrooms. At the time of this publication, the home is offered at $1,099,000.

“It’s such a beautiful home,” listing agent Linda Hughes said. “We’re hoping to find the right family at the right time who appreciates the design of this home.”

The chateau was custom built in 1966 for the Rowsey family of Muskogee.

W.E. Rowsey Jr., known as William or Bill to friends and family, was a prominent Muskogee-born businessman, as reported by the Muskogee Daily Phoenix. After serving in the Navy and studying business administration at the University of Oklahoma, Rowsey Jr. worked in several different industries. He pursued banking, farm and ranch management, cattle breeding, coal mining, electronics and work in the oil and gas industry.

The entrepreneur also was involved in the development and advancement of the city of Muskogee and served on several boards of directors, like the city’s park board, the County Excise Board, the Downtown Development Company, the Chamber of Commerce and several others.

Patricia Hoover Rowsey Molloy married Rowsey Jr. in 1950, as reported by the Tulsa World. Known as Patty to family and friends, she came from a pioneer Oklahoma family — her grandfather was F.E. Herring, a member of the Oklahoma Constitutional Convention and a candidate in the state’s first gubernatorial election in 1907.

After marrying Rowsey Jr., Patty lived in Muskogee for over 50 years and made an extensive effort to give back to the community there. She spent her time working with the Service League of Muskogee, the Muskogee Garden Club and Daffodil Society and the Oklahoma P.E.O. Patty also served as a trustee of Bacone College.

One of Patty’s biggest passions was exploring heritage and genealogy, and she devotedly chronicled her family tree. Her strong interest in genealogy spread further than Oklahoma — she joined and held rank in many genealogical societies like the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, National Society Daughters of the American Colonists, National Society Daughters of the Colonial Dames of America, National Society United States Daughters of 1812 and The National Hugenot Society. Patty and her Xerox machine were a fixture at libraries and courthouses where she’d eagerly hunt for information in their archives.

In 1966, the Rowseys made their home at 3 Spring Creek Road. Interior expert Charles Faudree — Tulsa-born but world-renowned for his design work — helped the Rowseys turn the new construction into a warm family home.

Faudree is best known for his French country interior design style that’s avowed by its elegance and livability. Gold accents, soft hues of yellow, pink, red and blue, exposed wooden beams and rustic chandeliers are all tenets of French country decor that can be seen throughout the home.

3 Spring Creek Road is located in a desirable part of Muskogee. Found in the Oak Park neighborhood, the home backs up to Honor Heights Park.

“The neighborhood itself is beautiful — it has lots of mature trees, older houses and hills, it’s really nice,” said listing agent Linda Ann Ehrle. “You’ll find a lot of deer wandering this property, too.”

The brick chateau sits at the end of a long circle drive shaded by trees. Off the driveway is a two-car garage.

On the home’s first floor, visitors are greeted with an entryway boasting Italian marble floors. A half-bathroom found here features 24-karat gold plated faucets and lights. A grand staircase with a copper banister leads to the home’s second floor, where all of the bedroom suites are located.

Straight ahead is the stately formal living room. Elegant columns frame the space, which contains an Italian chandelier and a marble wood-burning fireplace with a gold marble inlay. The back of this room is lined with large windows, providing a view of the back of the home.

On the home’s first level, guests will find an office with a hidden bar and built-in bookshelves, a breakfast room with its own secondary kitchen, a den with a fireplace and new wooden floors and a stately dining room. The kitchen features granite countertops, an electric stove, stainless steel double oven and dishwasher, sub-zero built-in refrigerator, and much more. The laundry room also contains a built-in desk, extra storage closets, a half-bathroom and double sink.

“This house has got so much storage, and a lot of it is hidden in plain sight,” Ehrle said.

A trip up the grand staircase reveals the home’s second floor amenities. The primary suite has its own living room, with a woodburning fireplace and built-in bookshelves. It’s flanked by two separate bathrooms, both luxurious in their own right.

The home’s second floor also boasts its own kitchen, with an electric stove and oven, a mini refrigerator, a sink and a built-in desk and pantry. All five bedrooms are found on this floor, each with its own unique features and some with access to other parts of the home, such as the attic or a balcony to the backyard.

“This home is a very classic French chateau, but there are also elements of midcentury modern,” Hughes said. “The upstairs kitchen looks very ‘60s, almost like something from the movie ‘Bewitched.’”

The home’s backyard is one of its best features, Hughes and Ehrle said. It features a large pool and hot tub, surrounded by trees. The outdoor cabana includes a full kitchen, as well as an outdoor shower. Beautiful landscaping surrounds this area, and the home’s sound system covers the entire house and cabana.

“It’s just gorgeous back there,” Hughes said.

Gardening lovers will appreciate the two greenhouses in the home’s backyard. Two sheds provide extra outdoor storage, and two pond waterways contribute to the picturesque landscape.

Because of the chateau’s plethora of indoor and outdoor living areas, this home is perfect for hosting large groups, Ehrle said.

“One of the really nice things about this house is that the whole downstairs is built for entertainment — it’s just fantastic,” Ehrle said. “With the first-floor kitchens and the cabana kitchens, you couldn’t ever say you didn’t have space to entertain.”

Hughes and Ehrle agree that they hope the next owner of the house will maintain its integrity and appreciate its special design.

“I hope whoever buys this house next will keep it the way it is because it’s so unique and cool,” Ehrle said.

This home was staged by Showhomes Tulsa.

