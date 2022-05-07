'Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity': Historic Patterson Estate goes up for sale priced at $15M

For the first time since the late ‘60s, the Patterson Estate is up for sale.

Nestled behind heavy tree cover on the southeast corner of 31st Street and Peoria Avenue, the massive estate — barely visible from the street — stretches across seven acres of wooded property. This large estate, containing a 9,246-square-foot home, a guesthouse and a tennis court, is on the market for $15 million, making it the most expensive home in all of Oklahoma at the time of this story’s publication.

“It’s an unassuming property from the street,” said listing agent Rob Allen of Sage Sotheby’s International Realty. “Generations of people have driven past it every day for their entire lives, always wondering what was beyond the gate and what it looked like inside. It’s fun to now be able to share that with everybody.”

Constructed in 1925 under the direction of architects Lawrence Blue and Fred Knoblock, the ornate mansion was built for oil magnate Tom Loffland of Loffland Brothers Co. and his wife, Cecile.

In 1968, the estate was purchased by Bob and Cadijah Patterson. Bob Patterson was a former All-American basketball player at the University of Tulsa who went on to play for the Boston Celtics — the first TU player to be drafted into the NBA.

Bob Patterson later amassed massive wealth and success as the CEO of the Coca-Cola Bottling Co. of Tulsa Inc. and president of Mid-America Land, Grain and Cattle Co. Cadijah Patterson dedicated her life to philanthropy, serving as a benefactor to TU, St. John Medical Center, the Philbrook Museum of Art and more. Together, the Pattersons and their four children made this estate their family home for several decades.

This intricate home is truly an architectural feat, Allen said.

Visitors approach the home via a long, curved driveway after passing through a gated entrance. On the exterior, stacked limestone stonework and Tudor-style beams make this mansion look both ornate and rustic at the same time. On the home’s right side is an outdoor living area enclosed by a stone wall, perfect for gathering outside.

Once indoors, the home’s entryway features a large spiral staircase, a three-story atrium and a skylight. The first-floor atrium is topped with a leaded glass roof, allowing natural light to pour in. The home contains five bedrooms, five full and two half bathrooms and is replete with walnut woodworking, original doorknobs and tilework, and several arched doorways. A white and gold master suite contains gilded sconces and a fireplace, and an upstairs library contains beautiful walnut shelving and even a window seat to provide the perfect reading nook.

Added elements of luxury include a separate guesthouse with multiple parking spots, a tennis court and pavilion.

After Bob Patterson died in 2018 at 86, his children went about organizing his estate and sorting out the future of the property.

In August 2020, the Robert E. Patterson Trust and the Planning Design Group presented the city with a proposition to turn the Patterson Estate into a new development — called Brookside 31 — containing shopping, restaurants and housing across its seven acres. The plan involved connecting the estate to the rest of the Brookside District.

After receiving opposition from residents of the surrounding neighborhoods due to concerns of increased traffic and the destruction of the property’s copious trees, the Planning Design Group officially withdrew its application for the project from the Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission.

Now, the home is officially on the market as a residential property. The ideal buyer is someone who wants to be a steward of the estate — one who respects the home’s history while still wanting to make necessary updates and improvements, Allen said.

“I think everybody would love to see someone come to purchase the property and restore the home to its original glory,” Allen said.

There are many special facets of this property that make it appealing to buyers — the size of the estate, its placement within midtown and the privacy it provides, to name a few, Allen said.

“It’s a large piece of land in a prime location of Tulsa, which makes it pretty special,” Allen said. “The home is almost 100 years old, and there’s only been two owners, which is so rare. Whoever purchases this property gets to determine what that corner looks like for the next 100 years. This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

