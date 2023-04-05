In recognition of National Safe Digging Month, Oklahoma Natural Gas is giving away 50 trees from the Arbor Day Foundation.

From now until April 16, you can visit BeADigHeroOklahoma.com and take the Safe Digging Pledge to be entered to win a tree. This pledge signifies a commitment to always contact OKIE811 before starting a digging project. Winners will be selected at random and will be announced on Arbor Day, April 28.

“Due to ice storms and other recent extreme weather, many people in our community have lost trees,” said Chad Previch, public relations manager for Oklahoma Natural Gas. “We're thrilled to offer a complimentary tree for our giveaway winners. As we head into the peak landscaping and gardening season, we urge residents to contact OKIE811 before they begin any digging project, small or large.”

Calling 811 or visiting OKIE811.org is an essential step to take before beginning any digging project. Whether you’re planting a tree or repairing a sprinkler system, there’s a chance that underground facilities such as natural gas, electric or water lines are operating under your yard. By contacting OKIE811, professional locators will mark the underground facilities within the designated project area with flags or paint, at no cost to the home or business owner.

“People often forget to contact 811 before starting outdoor projects like repairing fences, removing trees or planting gardens, which can cause severe disruptions and inconvenience to the community,” said Trey Pool, manager of public awareness and damage prevention for ONE Gas, the parent company of Oklahoma Natural Gas. “By increasing awareness and emphasizing the importance of contacting 811 before any digging activities, we aim to promote a culture of safety.”

Make sure to call 811 or visit OKIE811.org at least 48 hours before starting all digging projects, no matter their size. Taking this action will help protect underground facilities and decrease the chances of hitting a line.