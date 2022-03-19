New Frankoma Pottery manufacturing center and storefront to open in Glenpool

Much like the iconic figure Will Rogers, Frankoma Pottery is synonymous with Oklahoma culture.

The company, founded by John Frank, started as a grassroots operation in 1933 in Norman. Known for its sculptures, figurines and dinnerware of earthy colors like Prairie Green and Desert Gold, Frankoma Pottery experienced massive success and became a household name in the pottery industry throughout the ’50s and ’60s.

After Frank’s death in 1973, the company fell on hard times, eventually filing for bankruptcy and being purchased, sold and repurchased by a number of owners, leading to its eventual closing in 2010.

Since 2012, however, things have started to look up for Frankoma Pottery.

The company’s new owner, Dennis Glascock, set out to save the company. After purchasing the original Frankoma molds and the company’s LLC, Glascock set about revitalizing the business by transforming it into a strictly e-commerce operation.

Nearly a decade later, Glascock is moving into the next phase of Frankoma Pottery’s renaissance: Building a new brick and mortar location in Glenpool that will serve as a manufacturing center as well as a storefront for customers.

The building process, headed up by Builders Unlimited and Angel Ornamental Iron Works, is set to be finished sometime later this year. Though supply chain issues have slowed the building process, Glascock said he remains steadfast in his mission to build back Frankoma Pottery.

His ultimate goal, he said, is to commemorate the company’s roots while renovating its operations to reach a broader audience.

“We’re trying to honor a lot of (Frankoma’s) past, but we want to go forward into the present and the future, too,” Glascock said. “We want to attract a younger crowd as well as the veteran customers.”

Glascock said he doesn’t plan to mass-produce pottery like the company formerly did. With the amount of dinnerware and dishes created cheaply in foreign countries and shipped to the United States, he said, it wouldn’t make fiscal sense to try to compete with large companies manufacturing pottery in places such as China. Rather, Glascock wants to focus on creating unique, artful pieces for a more niche market.

Comprising this niche market are wholesalers who resell Frankoma products to local stores, Oklahoma corporations that want to give their customers something unique as gifts, and dedicated Frankoma Pottery collectors operating mainly on Facebook, Etsy and eBay, Glascock said.

“People are looking for Oklahoma products, and it’s hard to find products these days that are unique to the state,” Glascock said. “People want to support Oklahoma and our local market, and that’s the value of (Frankoma products).

“We don’t necessarily want to return to Frankoma’s former glory. We want to provide artware, dinnerware and mugs that are more in line with our current market and what people want today.”

Frankoma Pottery maintains its relevancy because the products hold their value and feel distinct from other dinnerware, vases and dishes on the market today, Glascock said.

“It’s a quality product,” he said. “Assuming you take care of it — pottery is fragile, like anything else — it will last you a lifetime; it’s built to last.”

Glascock said the new facility’s location in Glenpool was chosen due to its convenient and eye-catching location compared to the company’s former site in Sapulpa.

“In about 1938, John Frank decided he wanted to expand and felt Sapulpa was a good place to go — the place he picked was on Route 66, which was a very active road but isn’t a very heavily-traveled place today,” Glascock said.

“Our new location is right by Highway 75, which is heavily trafficked and not too far from Sapulpa, which is where many of our workers still are today.”

The new manufacturing facility will be distinct from the old Frankoma Pottery location in Sapulpa in many ways, Glascock said. For one, the new structure will be much smaller — just 10,000 square feet compared to the old location’s 66,000 — and will appear more modern to draw in a younger crowd.

Additionally, customers shopping in the storefront will be able to watch from a viewing window as pottery is created by Frankoma craftsmen right before their eyes.

Many of the original Frankoma molds are still intact and are being used to create pottery in the original style that made the brand so popular during its prime, Glascock said.

At the new location, customers will be able to custom-order the pottery of their choice as well as shop for new styles designed by regional artists.

“We’re excited about creating new pieces. If a customer calls in and wants something new, we have people capable of designing a brand new piece,” Glascock said. “We also have a few different artists, like Cindy Cushing in Kansas City and Orville Knight in Bartlesville, who design new pieces for us, and they’re quite good.”

Glascock said his biggest priority as he launches this new venture is paying proper homage to the history of Frankoma Pottery.

“I think people will be pleased with what we put in the building from a historical perspective, to really show our customers more about who we are,” he said.

Glascock wanted to be sure to include the decorative horse heads that are located atop the fence outside the new building to commemorate the contributions of one Oklahoma woodworker and artist.

“The horse heads are up there to honor Willard Stone, who lent half a dozen of his wooden sculptures — many of which were of beautiful horses — to John Frank, who turned them into pottery,” Glascock said.

While he regrets that the members of the Frank family who brought Frankoma Pottery to life are not here to see the progress being made on the new manufacturing facility and storefront, Glascock said he hopes they would appreciate his efforts to rejuvenate the business.

“Unfortunately, the Frank family members have passed on, but they were aware of my ambitions for this (facility), and I hope they would be proud of what we’re accomplishing here,” Glascock said.

To purchase Frankoma Pottery online or to learn more about the history of the company, visit frankomapottery.com

